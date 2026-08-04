Christina Applegate, 54, Discharged From Hospital After Nearly 4-Month Stay Amid MS Battle

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Christina Applegate is on the road to recovery. The Dead to Me actress has been discharged after spending nearly four months in a Los Angeles hospital, according to a source. “She is home and doing well,” the source told TMZ.

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Source: MEGA Christina Applegate has been discharged from a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly spending nearly four months receiving treatment.

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As OK! previously reported, the news outlet claimed in April that the 54-year-old actress had been hospitalized since late March. Applegate has been living with multiple sclerosis since receiving her diagnosis in June 2021. Her representative later responded to the report with a statement, saying, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

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Applegate Thanked Fans for Their Support

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate thanked fans for their support and said she is getting ‘stronger and better every day’ as she focuses on her recovery.

Not long after the reports surfaced, Applegate addressed fans herself with a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate posted. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day." The Bad Moms star shared that she was taking a "moment to focus" on her health before reassuring followers, "but I'll be back with more to say soon enough." Alongside the message, Applegate posted a photo of a coffee mug resting on her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on a porch overlooking lush green trees.

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The Actress Opened Up About Her MS Battle

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate has been living with multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in June 2021 and has spoken openly about the disease.

Applegate released her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on March 3, where she offered an honest look at life with multiple sclerosis and the symptoms that have affected her everyday routine. "When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger," she wrote, explaining how the disease can trigger unexpected physical reactions. "I start vomiting, almost like my body is trying to stop the noise, too. Then I end up in the hospital again. I just want everything to stop. But it won’t stop."

Applegate Shared Her Honest Thoughts About Mortality

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate detailed the physical challenges of multiple sclerosis in her memoir.