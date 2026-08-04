Christina Applegate, 54, Discharged From Hospital After Nearly 4-Month Stay Amid MS Battle
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Christina Applegate is on the road to recovery.
The Dead to Me actress has been discharged after spending nearly four months in a Los Angeles hospital, according to a source.
“She is home and doing well,” the source told TMZ.
As OK! previously reported, the news outlet claimed in April that the 54-year-old actress had been hospitalized since late March. Applegate has been living with multiple sclerosis since receiving her diagnosis in June 2021.
Her representative later responded to the report with a statement, saying, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”
Applegate Thanked Fans for Their Support
Not long after the reports surfaced, Applegate addressed fans herself with a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate posted. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day."
The Bad Moms star shared that she was taking a "moment to focus" on her health before reassuring followers, "but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."
Alongside the message, Applegate posted a photo of a coffee mug resting on her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on a porch overlooking lush green trees.
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The Actress Opened Up About Her MS Battle
Applegate released her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on March 3, where she offered an honest look at life with multiple sclerosis and the symptoms that have affected her everyday routine.
"When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger," she wrote, explaining how the disease can trigger unexpected physical reactions. "I start vomiting, almost like my body is trying to stop the noise, too. Then I end up in the hospital again. I just want everything to stop. But it won’t stop."
Applegate Shared Her Honest Thoughts About Mortality
Earlier this year, Applegate also spoke candidly about how her diagnosis has changed the way she thinks about the future.
During an appearance on NPR's “Wild Card” podcast, she admitted she thinks about death "every day."
"It’s looming," Applegate told host Rachel Martin. "I mean, it looms for all of us, but for people who have a disease like this, you never know, you know? I bought my plots already, OK? I bought them."
The Vacation actress — who shares 15-year-old daughter Sadie Grace with husband Martyn LeNoble — revealed she has already purchased more than one burial plot.
"There’s going to be three of us there," she explained. "My friend and I are going to go take a picnic there. It’s really pretty where it is."