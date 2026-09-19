Christina Applegate Says Daughter's 'Happy Day, Ho' Sign Made Mom Laugh After Hospital Stay
Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
After four months in the hospital, Christina Applegate returned to a welcome from her daughter that brought some much-needed humor to her homecoming.
"Meant to post this a while ago. My kid is so my kid hahaha," the Emmy-winning actress captioned a photo of the colorful sign on Instagram.
The message was created by Applegate's 15-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble.
LeNoble Had a Cheeky Message Waiting
The handmade garland featured colorful letters spelling out, "Yay! You're home. Happy day, ho." The message gave Applegate a particularly playful welcome after her extended time away.
The specific reason for the Dead to Me star's hospitalization was not publicly disclosed. "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are,” said her representative, according to Page Six.
The Actress Has Kept Fans Updated
Applegate has kept followers updated about her health, with an Instagram update in April thanking them for their support and saying she was "getting stronger and better every day."
"I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough," she wrote at the time.
Speaking of Applegate's candidness, her representative observed, "She has had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about."
The Married... with Children alum explicitly discusses her experiences in her 2026 memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, and on the podcast "MeSsy," which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. She has previously said battling MS is the "worst thing I've ever gone through."
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Christina Applegate Said Her Daughter Has Been Very Supportive
The actress has previously spoken about how her daughter supports her through the challenges of MS.
During an August 2025 episode of "MeSsy," Applegate discussed the effect her condition has had on her daughter. "I see her look at me when I’m in bed and can't quite move, or I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room," she said.
The Hollywood icon said LeNoble helped her when they were out together and she was struggling with anxiety and mobility.
"She's always got my arm," Applegate said. "She's always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and all this stuff."
Christina Applegate's MS Journey Began in 2021
Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 after experiencing symptoms including numbness and tingling. She publicly revealed the diagnosis that August and later described the condition as affecting her ability to walk and perform everyday activities.
In 2022, she attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony using a cane. It was one of her first major public appearances since disclosing her diagnosis. She later stepped back from acting, with Dead to Me becoming her final major television role.