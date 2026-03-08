10 Biggest Bombshells From Christina Applegate's New Book 'You With the Sad Eyes': Abortion, MS Battle and More

Article continues below advertisement

What Christina Applegate's New Book Is All About

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate released her new book, 'You With the Sad Eyes.'

Christina Applegate refused to gloss over her struggles in her new memoir. Out on March 3, the 54-year-old actress' You With the Sad Eyes laid bare an unfiltered account of her journey on and off camera. According to Applegate, her new book "is about a little girl with sad eyes who ended up becoming Christina Applegate. And she still has those sad eyes. But she's a stronger, different, resilient human being. And that's really kind of my story."

Christina Applegate Was Molested When She Was 5

Source: MEGA 'You With the Sad Eyes' hit bookshelves on March 3.

In her new book, the Married… with Children actress confronted the darkest moments of her childhood, including the incident when a female babysitter molested her when she was 5. "I knew every part of it was wrong," she wrote. "I felt sick and scared and sad." Applegate added, "I never fully felt comfortable being touched, and that's true still. I've never felt comfortable with it my whole life, really, and all because of that girl forcing me to do something I barely understood but that I knew was shameful."

The Moment Christina Applegate Knew Her Marriage to Johnathon Schaech Was Doomed

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech finalized their divorce in 2007.

Applegate also revisited her past relationships in her book, including her first marriage to Johnathon Schaech. The ex-couple, who began dating in 1999, had what she described as "a master class in a--- perfectionism" wedding in October 2001. She noted the ceremony was "choreographed within an inch of its life." "But that wasn't the worst thing," she shared. "The worst thing was the moment I walked around the corner and into the ceremony. One of my favorite songs was playing, and when I looked hard at the face of my husband-to-be, I thought, 'Oh f---. F---, oh f---.'" Applegate "never considered stopping the wedding," but "for a start, I was halfway down the aisle." "I kept thinking, 'Don't be that guy. Don't be that guy. Don't be that guy. You're sabotaging. You're sabotaging. You're sabotaging,'" she added. "Because there I was in my custom gown, the center of this beautiful f------ wedding filled with all the perfect that you could possibly imagine. And I knew right then that this was not the man for me." The Samantha Who? star offered advice for other women, telling them to "run" if they do not like the shoes of a guy on a first date. "Shoes are a telltale sign of whether or not a relationship will last," she wrote as she reflected on her first impressions of Schaech. "For our first date, he had shown up in boots, but not even cowboy boots. I think they were supposed to look like a cowboy boot, but they missed the mark by a wide margin. No one should wear such things, but especially not if you live in Los Angeles." Thinking Schaech's shoes were bad during their first date, Applegate admitted she almost left immediately but managed to talk herself out of it. "Another voice said, 'You're doing it again. This is the right person for you. He's got his s--- together. He's attractive. He has a career,'" she reminisced. Yet ultimately, she realized they "were just very different." She added in her memoir, "I'm scrappy. I tell f------up jokes. I can be offensive and rough around the edges. He was none of those things."

Christina Applegate Ditched Her 1989 MTV VMAs Date Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate attended the event with her date, Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere in You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate remembered the time she invited Brad Pitt to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Despite the Hollywood heartthrob being her date, she revealed she left the event with someone else. "In fact, I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt," she wrote. She said the Ad Astra star was "still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams." After ditching Pitt for the Skid Row frontman, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor "was left to sullenly drive" her mom and a friend home from the gathering. "Not surprisingly, [he] was subsequently very mad at me. We didn't talk for many years after that. Eventually, we agreed that I'd been a kid, and though he'd deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row," Applegate continued.

Harvey Weinstein Was Definitely 'Afraid' of Christina Applegate

Source: MEGA The disgraced film producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Among the notable celebrity references in Applegate's book was Harvey Weinstein, who she said was "definitely afraid" of her. "Once, at a Miramax party, I heard him being lascivious about a woman as she passed by, and before I could even think, I said, 'Oh, come on, man. That's just gross,'" she wrote. "Weinstein just kind of looked at me, and I could tell he was thinking, 'Don't talk to me like that.' But at the same time, I could sense a different kind of appraisal, as though he was also thinking, 'This chick doesn't f--- around.' And he was right to be afraid of me. I did not f--- around."

Christina Applegate Was 'in Love' With Johnny Depp

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate wrote about Johnny Depp several times in her diary.

Out of all the actors in Hollywood, it was Johnny Depp who caught Applegate's mind and heart. At 15, the Up All Night actress found herself "madly in love" with Depp that she booked a guest spot in 1987 on his series 21 Jump Street. "[Depp was part of my friend group growing up, a group that included my still‑best friend, Sam Sarkar," she wrote, adding she "was in love with Johnny Depp for years… my journals are filled with complicated and ever-changing feelings." One journal entry read, "I've been having really strange dreams about Johnny of all people. I can't really analyze them because I don't remember what they are once I wake up. I can only remember who's in them ... Johnny."

Christina Applegate Had an Abortion at 19

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate is married to Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble.

You With the Sad Eyes featured Applegate's diary entries from 1991, which disclosed she had an abortion at 19 while dating an abusive ex. "In late April 1991, I fell pregnant. I want to turn away from what happened, but it's all recorded in my diary," she shared. "There are moments in my life that are too painful to force into narrative or meaning, so I'll let my voice from back then speak… I always felt that if I ever got pregnant when I knew it was the wrong time, I wouldn't have any problem having an abortion." Things reportedly took a "brutal turn" just a day after learning she was pregnant. "I'm f------ pregnant and I'm killing my child on Thursday," she wrote in a diary entry. I'm thinking where the f--- can I go to recuperate from murder… His family will hate me when they find out that I killed their family member because they don't believe in [abortion]. But I can't have this baby because I have work to do to entertain this f------ world. Besides, I can't...now." On another page from her diary, the mom-of-one said she was okay after undergoing the procedure but felt "kind of woozy." "That gives me no time to realize what I have done, which is most likely the best right now," she reflected.

Christina Applegate Battled an Eating Disorder

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

In the book, Applegate revealed she battled anorexia while portraying Kelly Bundy in the Fox sitcom. "I had a vision of the specific clothes I wanted (the character) to wear, and to wear those clothes, I had to lean even deeper into my eating disorder," she wrote. "The anorexia was terrible. I wanted my bones to be sticking out. If I did eat something, I'd punish myself. Sometimes I wouldn't eat for a whole day."

Christina Applegate Reflected on Her MS Battle

Source: MEGA She has since launched an online platform for MS patients.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 while working on the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. Reflecting on her early symptoms, she said her knees felt like she had "bricks attached to them, heavy and painful." "My skin feels like it's got third-degree, fourth-degree, fifth-degree burns. Something is constantly stabbing at my ankles," she detailed. "When I put my feet down on the ground when I wake up, it feels as if the floor is made of needles, yet I can't feel them because my feet are completely numb. Somehow it manages to be both things at once." The Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead star's health deteriorated rapidly over a matter of months, she wrote. "I was hiking and running and playing tennis in January 2021. By June of 2021, I couldn't walk anymore, man," said Applegate. "My daughter [Sadie] saw a parent that she loved dancing with and playing tennis with and hiking with, and doing all this stuff. And now she just sees this person in a bed, and it depresses her beyond anything. And she's 15 f------ years old, man." Amid her health battle, Applegate said she and her daughter make the most of every moment they share. "When she gets home from school or whatever, we hang out and we talk and we laugh, and it's the best. She's my dedication to life, man," she shared in her memoir.

Christina Applegate Recalled an Encounter With Kim Manners

