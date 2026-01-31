Harvey Weinstein Accused of 'Abducting' and Sexually Assaulting Woman With Jay-Z Present, New Epstein Files Claim
Jan. 31 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Newly released documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation accused disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting a woman while Jay-Z allegedly was present.
The victim – whose name has been redacted – claimed she was "abducted" from her home by a stranger in 2016, according to an FBI intake form dated July 2019.
Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z Appear in Newly Release Files Tied to Jeffrey Epstein
"[The victim] later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted],” according to the unverified claims. “[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein’s mansion in Florida."
The victim told authorities she was "abducted on seven occasions," each time waking up in an "opulent indoor setting," according to the document.
She "suffered from s— abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated,” per the filing.
The Victim Believed She Was Being 'Stalked'
The victim, who said she moved between hotels and had no permanent address, claimed she was also assaulted in 2007 at a party attended by Weinstein and rapper Pusha T.
Jay-Z, Pusha-T and Weinstein have not been charged in any Epstein-related offenses.
The woman believed she "was drugged, clouding her memory" on each occasion and "under surveillance and stalked at the direction of the people involved in the s— abuse."
The DOJ Released Files Relating to the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation on January 30
The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein on Friday, January 30, which included high-profile names like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public.
The Department of Justice Denied Protecting Donald Trump
Blanche blasted claims that the DOJ was trying to “protect” the president, 79, who was known to have a personal relationship with Epstein.
“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”
The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.