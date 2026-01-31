Harvey Weinstein Accused of 'Abducting' and Sexually Assaulting Woman With Jay-Z Present, New Epstein Files Claim

Article continues below advertisement

Newly released documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation accused disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting a woman while Jay-Z allegedly was present. The victim – whose name has been redacted – claimed she was "abducted" from her home by a stranger in 2016, according to an FBI intake form dated July 2019.

Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z Appear in Newly Release Files Tied to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinsten and Jay-Z have not been charged in any crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein.

"[The victim] later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted],” according to the unverified claims. “[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein’s mansion in Florida." The victim told authorities she was "abducted on seven occasions," each time waking up in an "opulent indoor setting," according to the document. She "suffered from s— abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated,” per the filing.

The Victim Believed She Was Being 'Stalked'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

The victim, who said she moved between hotels and had no permanent address, claimed she was also assaulted in 2007 at a party attended by Weinstein and rapper Pusha T. Jay-Z, Pusha-T and Weinstein have not been charged in any Epstein-related offenses. The woman believed she "was drugged, clouding her memory" on each occasion and "under surveillance and stalked at the direction of the people involved in the s— abuse."

The DOJ Released Files Relating to the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation on January 30

Source: MEGA The latest batch of files released pertaining Jeffrey Epstein was released on January 30.

The Department of Justice Denied Protecting Donald Trump

Source: MEGA The Department of Justice blasted claims that they protected Donald Trump in the latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.