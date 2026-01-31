or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jay-Z
OK LogoNEWS

Harvey Weinstein Accused of 'Abducting' and Sexually Assaulting Woman With Jay-Z Present, New Epstein Files Claim

Photo of Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Harry Weinstein was accused of 'abducting' and sexually assaulting a woman with Jay-Z present, according to files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 31 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Newly released documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation accused disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting a woman while Jay-Z allegedly was present.

The victim – whose name has been redacted – claimed she was "abducted" from her home by a stranger in 2016, according to an FBI intake form dated July 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z Appear in Newly Release Files Tied to Jeffrey Epstein

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Harvey Weinsten and Jay-Z have not been charged in any crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinsten and Jay-Z have not been charged in any crimes related to Jeffrey Epstein.

"[The victim] later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted],” according to the unverified claims. “[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein’s mansion in Florida."

The victim told authorities she was "abducted on seven occasions," each time waking up in an "opulent indoor setting," according to the document.

She "suffered from s— abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated,” per the filing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Victim Believed She Was Being 'Stalked'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

The victim, who said she moved between hotels and had no permanent address, claimed she was also assaulted in 2007 at a party attended by Weinstein and rapper Pusha T.

Jay-Z, Pusha-T and Weinstein have not been charged in any Epstein-related offenses.

The woman believed she "was drugged, clouding her memory" on each occasion and "under surveillance and stalked at the direction of the people involved in the s— abuse."

MORE ON:
Jay-Z

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The DOJ Released Files Relating to the Jeffrey Epstein Investigation on January 30

Photo of The latest batch of files released pertaining Jeffrey Epstein was released on January 30.
Source: MEGA

The latest batch of files released pertaining Jeffrey Epstein was released on January 30.

The Department of Justice released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein on Friday, January 30, which included high-profile names like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said there were six million pages in total, but due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and victim rights obligations, not all documents were being made public.

The Department of Justice Denied Protecting Donald Trump

Photo of The Department of Justice blasted claims that they protected Donald Trump in the latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice blasted claims that they protected Donald Trump in the latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche blasted claims that the DOJ was trying to “protect” the president, 79, who was known to have a personal relationship with Epstein.

“We did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference on Friday, January 30. “We didn’t protect or not protect anybody.”

The DOJ previously missed the December 2025 deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law on November 19, 2025. The law gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all the Epstein files and explain any redactions to Congress.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.