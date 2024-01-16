Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Her MS Diagnosis and Receives a Standing Ovation at 2024 Emmys: Watch
Christina Applegate kicked off the 2024 Emmys with humor and heart!
The actress, who was diagnosed with MS a few years ago, came out to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, January 15, event.
The blonde beauty wore a maroon dress and used a cane as she took to the podium while receiving a standing ovation from the crowd of celebrities. The star was instantly overcome with emotion and started tearing up as she addressed the audience with a joke.
"Thank you so much. You're totally shaming me about my disability by standing up," Applegate quipped. "Body not by Ozempic."
"Some of you may know me as Kelly from Married With Children," she began before she was interrupted by more cheers.
"We don't have to applaud every time I do something," she laughed.
Applegate also highlighted a few of other well known gigs, such as Samantha Who and Dead to Me.
"Very few of you probably know me from that debut: Baby Burt Grizzell on Days of Our Lives," she continued of her very first job as a baby, then admitting she was "going to cry more than I've been crying."
"It's been an honor to play funny, flawed, complex characters like the women nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The mom-of-one also had the honor of introducing Carol Burnett, who read out the nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, which Applegate was up for. However, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson took home the victory.
As OK! previously shared, Applegate publicly announced her diagnosis in August 2021.
“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a------ blocks it," she tweeted.
"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that’s what I do," the Hollywood star added. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
In June 2023, Applegate admitted to Variety that the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me — which aired in 2022 — may be her last role ever.
“We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be,” she acknowledged. “How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?”
“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” Applegate said of how her symptoms affect her everyday. “There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”