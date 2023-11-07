15 Celebrities With Chronic Illnesses: Cara Delevingne, Wendy Williams and More

In 2015, Charlie Sheen spoke about his HIV diagnosis for the first time — four years after he contracted the virus. In his sit-down with Matt Lauer on Today, the Wall Street actor revealed he paid millions to his sexual partners to keep his health battle a secret, as he always told them about it before having sexual relations.

This year, a source told Radar that his HIV medication left Sheen with "borderline dementia" that affected his mental and emotional states. He shared a similar statement to the Daily Mail in 2017, opening up about the side effects of his drugs.

"But I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia," he disclosed. "I've started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life."