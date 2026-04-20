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Christina Applegate Admits She's Doing 'Better' After Mystery Hospital Stay Amid MS Diagnosis

Photo of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate offered an update after being hospitalized amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

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April 20 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

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Christina Applegate has broken her silence after being hospitalized for a mystery ailment amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate, 54, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 20. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day."

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Christina Applegate Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

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Photo of Christina Applegate thanked fans for the love following the news of her hospitalization.
Source: @christinaapplegate/Instagram

Christina Applegate thanked fans for the love following the news of her hospitalization.

The Bad Moms star said she was taking a "moment to focus" on her health, adding, "but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

Applegate included a photo of a coffee mug resting on her book, You With the Side Eyes, set on a porch overlooking lush green trees.

"Rest!❤️," Jennie Garth urged in the comments section, while Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow said, "Sending love."

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Christina Applegate Was Reportedly Hospitalized

Photo of Christina Applegate has been living with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis since June 2021.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate has been living with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis since June 2021.

Multiple outlets reported on April 16 that Applegate had been hospitalized since late March.

It was unclear if her hospitalization had to do with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she has been living with since June 2021.

Her representative later addressed the report, issuing a statement that read, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

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Christina Applegate Talked MS Symptoms

Photo of Christina Applegate released her memoir 'You With the Sad Eyes' last month.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate released her memoir 'You With the Sad Eyes' last month.

Applegate released her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, on March 3, where she discussed her diagnosis at length, including the early symptoms that had begun disrupting her daily life.

"When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger," she wrote, noting that her condition often triggers unpredictable reactions. "I start vomiting, almost like my body is trying to stop the noise, too. Then I end up in the hospital again. I just want everything to stop. But it won’t stop."

Christina Applegate Thinks About Her Death 'Every Day'

Photo of Christina Applegate confessed that she already purchased plots in a cemetery.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate confessed that she already purchased plots in a cemetery.

In a candid confession that same month while on NPR's "Wild Card" podcast, she admitted that she thinks about her death "every day."

"It’s looming," Applegate told host Rachel Martin. "I mean, it looms for all of us, but for people who have a disease like this, you never know, you know? I bought my plots already, OK? I bought them."

The Dead to Me star — who shares one daughter, 15-year-old Sadie Grace, with husband Martyn LeNoble — went on to add that she not only purchased a plot in a cemetery for herself, but also two others.

"There’s going to be three of us there," she explained. "My friend and I are going to go take a picnic there. It’s really pretty where it is."

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