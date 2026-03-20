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Christina Applegate Admits She Thinks About Her 'Looming' Death 'Every Day' and Has Already Bought Multiple Burial Plots Amid MS Battle

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Source: mega

'It looms for us all,' the actress said in a recent interview.

March 20 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Christina Applegate confessed that death is never far from her mind as she battles multiple sclerosis (MS).

During the Thursday, March 19, episode of NPR’s "Wild Card" podcast, the actress revealed she thinks about her death "every day."

"It’s looming," Applegate, 54, told host Rachel Martin. "I mean, it looms for all of us."

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Christina Applegate Says Her Final Resting Place Is 'Really Pretty'

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image of The mom-of-one has been open about her challenges living with MS.
Source: mega

The mom-of-one has been open about her challenges living with MS.

"But for people who have a disease like this, you never know, you know?" she said. "I bought my plots already, OK? I bought them."

The Dead to Me star went on to add that she not only purchased a plot for herself, but for two others.

"There’s going to be three of us there," she explained. "My friend and I are going to go take a picnic there. It’s really pretty where it is."

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image of Christina Applegate has admitted she doesn't leave the house often anymore.
Source: mega

Christina Applegate has admitted she doesn't 'leave the house anymore.'

"I have to pick my tree out ’cause they’re going to plant a tree there ’cause it’s really sunny," Applegate continued. "And I want my visitors to not be sweating."

The Anchorman actress — who shares one daughter, 15-year-old Sadie Grace, with husband Martyn LeNoble — explained she'd "been thinking about this particular area of this particular place for so long."

When she learned it was up for grabs, she wasted no time.

"I finally was like, 'Is this available?'" she recounted. "They’re like, 'Yes, it is.' I was like, 'Oh, my God, buying it now.'"

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Christina Applegate Revealed Her MS Diagnosis in 2021

Photo of 'It's really, really hard,' she told Conan O'Brien of her health woes in May 2025.
Source: mega

'It's really, really hard,' she told Conan O'Brien of her health woes in May 2025.

Applegate added that she didn't want anyone to have "to deal with it."

The Vacation actress publicly announced her MS diagnosis in 2021. The disease affects the central nervous system, with symptoms ranging from numbness and tingling to pain, fatigue and memory problems. More serious complications can include blindness and even paralysis.

"If people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard," she shared on Conan O'Brien's podcast last year.

'It's the Worst Thing I've Ever Gone Through'

image of Christina Applegate is often in intense pain.
Source: mega

Christina Applegate is often in intense pain.

"This is the worst thing I've ever had in my life," she expressed. "It's the worst thing I've ever gone through.”

“I don't really leave the house anymore," the blonde beauty spilled.

She explained that bouts of vomiting and diarrhea have sent her to the hospital more than 30 times, and admitted she sometimes ends up "screaming" in bed due to the overwhelming physical pain.

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