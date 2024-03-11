Christina Applegate Confesses She 'Lives Kind of in H---' Amid Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Out a Lot'
Christine Applegate admitted it's been tough for her to grapple with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
While chatting with Robin Roberts for an interview which will air on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 12, the actress, 52, spoke about how her life has drastically changed in the past few years.
“I live kind of in h---,” Applegate said in a teaser clip, released on Monday, March 11. “I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I’m really grateful.”
The blonde beauty, who appeared alongside The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has also been fighting MS since she was 20 years old, also spoke about how she received a standing ovation at the Emmys earlier this year.
“People said, ‘Oh you were so funny,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what I said,'” Applegate said, admitting she "actually kind of blacked out." “I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing.”
“I probably shouldn’t say this, that audience stood up for everybody!” she added.
Once the Dead to Me star received her "devastating" diagnosis, her friend Lance Bass reached out to her and advised her to chat with Sigler, who could relate to what she was going through.
Now, the two have started their own podcast, called MeSsy, debuting March 19.
"I wanted to give her tools and things that I've learned that have helped me," Sigler, 42, told People. "MS brought us together."
"We have each other and that's helped us so much," Applegate added. "We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, "This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it.'"
Applegate previously told Variety that the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me, which aired in 2022, might be the last time she's in front of the camera.
“We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be,” she said “How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?”
“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” Applegate said. “There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things — you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”