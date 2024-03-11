Christina Applegate Confesses She 'Lives Kind of in H---' Amid Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Out a Lot'

Once the Dead to Me star received her "devastating" diagnosis, her friend Lance Bass reached out to her and advised her to chat with Sigler, who could relate to what she was going through.

Now, the two have started their own podcast, called MeSsy, debuting March 19.

"I wanted to give her tools and things that I've learned that have helped me," Sigler, 42, told People. "MS brought us together."

"We have each other and that's helped us so much," Applegate added. "We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, "This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it.'"