Christina Applegate Hospitalized 30 Times Amid 'Scary' MS Battle
Christina Applegate has been in and out of medical care due to her battle with multiple sclerosis.
The actress, 53, admitted she has been hospitalized "upwards of 30 times" due to intense vomiting, diarrhea and pain.
The blonde beauty believes the symptoms stem from her struggle with MS, which began in 2021.
Applegate discussed her health crisis while speaking with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler on her latest "MeSsy" podcast episode after a fan with the autoimmune disease shared that they frequently have diarrhea and vomiting.
While Applegate claimed her doctors are not totally convinced, she thinks there is a link between her upset stomach and her MS. She even noted that when she has to go No. 2, she often also throws up.
The Bad Moms alum said she's gotten "every test known to man" to discover what is causing her all the anguish.
The mother-of-one called her health struggles "scary" and gave the listener one more piece of advice.
"Always have a little trash can next to your toilet. Because you can do both without it being messy," they stated.
As OK! previously reported, back in March 2024, the celeb discussed how tough it has been living with MS.
While chatting with Robin Roberts for an interview on Good Morning America, she spoke about how the diagnosis has completely changed her life.
“I live kind of in h---,” she admitted. “I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I’m really grateful.”
Applegate also recalled how she received a standing ovation at the 2024 Emmys.
“People said, ‘Oh you were so funny,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what I said,'” she recalled, adding that she "actually kind of blacked out."
“I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing. I probably shouldn’t say this, that audience stood up for everybody!” she noted.
The interview came right before Applegate and Sigler, who also has MS, debuted the first episode of their podcast.
In a sit-down with People about the project, Sigler said she "wanted to give her tools and things that I've learned that have helped me. MS brought us together."
"We have each other and that's helped us so much," Applegate shared. "We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, "This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it.'"
TMZ reported on Applegate's hospitalizations.