Christina Haack Models Tiny White-Hot Bikini in Vacation Photos With New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca

photo of christina haack
Source: @christinahaack/instagram

The HGTV personality finalized her third divorce in August 2025.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Christina Haack celebrated the new year with a trip to Hawaii alongside her new man.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, the former Christina on the Coast star, 42, shared some snaps from the vacay, including one with boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

In the first two photos from her post, she showed off her bikini body while posing in a tiny white two-piece, which she paired with aviator sunglasses and a traditional leis around her neck. The HGTV star personality captioned the carousel, "Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet."

Christina Hacck Shows Off Bikini Body on Lavish Trip

Haack made her relationship with Larocca Instagram official in February 2025 when she shared photos of them aboard a private jet together. In one picture, she was seen perched on the Network Connex CEO’s lap. "Some flights must be hard posted," she quipped in the caption.

Christina Haack's Birthday Tribute to Christopher Larocca

Haack subsequently gushed over Larocca in a birthday tribute in November 2025.

"To know you is to love you," the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram, before praising him for helping her "with zero motives" and for being "just a good person."

"I love that even though you’ve accomplished so much you always want to grow and accomplish new things. I love how you’re always in a good mood, roll with the punches and how you effortlessly blend into the blended family," she wrote.

"I love that you always hold my hand and guide me through the BS," she continued. "Everything with you is fun. I’ll be forever grateful for this season of life with you."

Christina Haack's Third Divorce Was Finalized Last Year

Haack has three children from prior her relationships. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her son Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She has been divorced three times, most recently from her third husband, Josh Hall. The divorce was finalized in August 2025.

Her first marriage was to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and her second was to Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Haack recently kicked off 2026 with a trip to Park City, Utah, with with Larocca, as well as El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae Young, and all of their children. Sharing photos on Instagram, she declared that her "blended fam had the best trip."

