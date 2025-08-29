or
Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Says He's a 'Free Man' in Cruel Message After Their Divorce Is Finalized

Josh Hall said he's a 'free man' in a harsh post after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Josh Hall isn’t holding back now that his split from Christina Haack is final.

Just days after a California judge signed off on their divorce on Tuesday, August 26, the real estate broker jumped on Instagram to share his unfiltered thoughts.

“Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality,” Hall wrote via Instagram post on Thursday, August 28. “Finally, legally divorced and a free man.”

“I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way,” he continued, adding a photo of him petting a horse.

He then dropped his harshest line yet, writing, “Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

According to court documents, which were gathered by an outlet, neither Haack nor Hall will receive spousal support.

The HGTV star is keeping her Newport Beach mansion, where she lives with her kids, along with her Tennessee farmhouse featured on Christina in the Country. Hall, meanwhile, is holding onto his property in Thompson’s Station, Tenn.

The paperwork also showed Haack made a $300,000 equalization payment to Hall back on May 6, pulled from the sale of their Nashville home.

On top of that, she covered $40,000 of his attorney fees. Going forward, the document stated that both sides “shall be solely responsible” for their own costs.

The judgment included another earlier payment of $100,000 that Haack made to her ex in September 2024.

As OK! previously reported, this split has been anything but quiet.

The two married in 2021, but Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, the back-and-forth has been messy.

Haack lashed out on social media last October 2024, accusing him of demanding “an obscene amount of $$” after their short marriage and stealing rental income from her properties.

She also mocked him for “buying Bentleys,” saying she was the one who made all the payments, calling him a “gold-digger.”

Hall fired back, saying none of it was true.

“Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him,” his team stated.

They doubled down, adding, “These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law.”

