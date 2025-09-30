or
Christina Haack Says She's Still a 'Work in Progress' After 3 'Failed Marriages': 'I'm Shocked I'm Still Happy'

Christina Haack admitted she's still a 'work in progress' after three failed marriages.

Sept. 30 2025

Christina Haack is opening up about the tough lessons she’s learned over the past decade — and how she’s finding peace despite setbacks in her personal life.

The HGTV star got real in a candid Instagram post, saying she feels more centered than ever.

“I am still a work in progress but I can say that one thing has changed, I don’t have anxiety. And this came from self awareness within (not from smoking a toad or trying a quick fix). I’ve had the wind knocked out of me so many times I’m shocked I’m still happy, motivated, and excited about life. But I am," she shared, adding a picture of her wearing a bright spaghetti strap top.

“I’ll credit this to wanting to change, putting in the work to better understand myself, and only surrounding myself with people who are also happy, motivated and genuinely want me to succeed. That last one is SO important,” she added.

Christina Haack said she is still a 'work in progress' after three failed marriages.

Haack admitted she hit a turning point in early 2024.

“I decided it was time to get off the roller coaster,” she shared.

“Biggest battle has been Embarrassment. Embarrassment over allowing myself to be treated certain ways and having 3 failed marriages — trust me that one hurts and still at times makes me cringe,” she said.

The Christina on the Coast host revealed she’s been working with a life coach and facing her reflection head-on, adding, “I had to finally look myself in the mirror, do the work (with my amazing life coach) and ultimately decide to take ownership over my choices and most importantly — to forgive myself.”

She then thanked her followers for sticking by her side.

“Hi everyone – I just wanted to thank you all for still being here. This past decade for me has been a whirlwind and, at times, a total circus,” she wrote.

The reality star has been divorced three times.

For the mom-of-three, her biggest motivation is her children.

“I’ve been tested, humbled, and reminded of what truly matters: my kids (especially communication and them ultimately learning from my mistakes), my inner circle, and NEVER giving up on my dreams!” she added.

She closed with encouragement for anyone facing similar struggles, writing, “If you’re in the tornado, don’t give up. I promise if you decide to make a change and stick with it, life can truly be peaceful, FUN and free. ❤️”

Christina Haack is dating businessman Christopher Larroca.

Haack has three children: she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her son Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Haack has been divorced three times, most recently from her third husband, Josh Hall, with the divorce being finalized in August. Her first marriage was to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and her second was to Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

The exes tied the knot in 2021, but Hall filed for divorce just three years later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, the fallout has been anything but clean.

Haack accused Hall last October 2024 of demanding “an obscene amount of $$” after their short marriage and claimed he stole rental income from her properties.

Christina Haack shared that her kids are her biggest motivation following her divorces.

Hall fired back, accusing Haack of “defaming him” after he said they both needed to handle things “like an adult.”

“Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it,” his team stated.

Haack is currently dating the president and CEO of Network Connex Christopher Larroca. She made their relationship Instagram official on February.

