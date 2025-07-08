Christina Haack Flaunts Tanned and Toned Bikini Body to Celebrate Turning 42: Photo
Christina Haack is looking forward to turning another year older!
Two days before her July 9 birthday, the HGTV star shared a photo of herself lounging poolside in a bikini to reveal what she hopes is in store for her future.
"41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done," her Monday, July 7, upload began. "42 — I’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy [boyfriend Christopher Larocca] and FUN with my family and friends…"
Christina Haack Is Turning 42
"A new season of shooting 📺 , bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl …. and of course what I’m most exited for — @clecacheechampagne … cheers to cancer season. 🥂 🤍," Haack continued, referring to her new alcohol brand.
In the snap, the blonde beauty was relaxing on a chair and sipping champagne while clad in a black bikini that featured gold hardware.
The mom-of-three — who shares who two oldest kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest with ex-husband Ant Anstead — received plenty of birthday wishes in the comment section.
While El Moussa's wife, Heather, left a few celebratory emojis, Selling the OC's Alex Hall wrote, "Happy birthday momma."
A few days before her bikini snap, Christina posted a photo of herself, her boyfriend and the El Moussas on the Fourth of July, noting they had an "unforgettable" time together.
Inside the Star's Nasty Divorce From Josh Hall
Christina and her boyfriend first got together in late 2024 after she filed for divorce from Josh Hall that summer.
Though the two didn't share any children, their lack of a prenup caused their split to turn nasty.
At one point, the real estate investor claimed Josh was requesting $65,000 in monthly spousal support and accused him of stealing money from her, though his rep denied those claims.
Christina Haack Feels She Was 'Screwed' in Divorce Settlement
In early June, the TV personality revealed on Jeff Lewis' show that she signed documents to finalize their agreement.
"I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then ... I don’t know how it goes… Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done," she spilled of the settlement.
Jeff's co-host Shane Douglas noted the saying was, "If both parties are equally unhappy after the negotiation, then you got what you want."
Christina didn't reveal details about exactly how much money she has to pay her ex since she's not sure if she's "allowed to talk about it."