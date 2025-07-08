Christina Haack Flaunts Tanned and Toned Bikini Body to Celebrate Turning 42: Photo

Christina Haack is looking forward to turning another year older!

Two days before her July 9 birthday, the HGTV star shared a photo of herself lounging poolside in a bikini to reveal what she hopes is in store for her future.

"41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done," her Monday, July 7, upload began. "42 — I’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy [boyfriend Christopher Larocca] and FUN with my family and friends…"