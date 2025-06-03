Christina Haack Thinks She Got 'Screwed' in Josh Hall Divorce Settlement After Nasty Spousal Support Battle: 'It's Not Great'
After nearly a year, Christina Haack and Josh Hall's nasty divorce has come to a close.
The mom-of-three shared an update on the situation during her appearance on the Monday, June 2, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.
"I signed something," she confirmed. "There’s like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours."
Christina Haack Admits Divorce Settlement Isn't 'Great'
"I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then ... I don’t know how it goes…" the HGTV star shared. "Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done."
Lewis' co-host Shane Douglas noted the saying was, "If both parties are equally unhappy after the negotiation, then you got what you want."
The blonde beauty, 41, didn't go into detail about how much money she had to fork over as she's not sure if she's "allowed to talk about it."
However, it will be discussed in her upcoming documentary, spilling, "It’ll be public knowledge in a few. I think I’ll come back next month, and then we can talk about everything that’s public knowledge."
Inside Her Nasty Divorce
As OK! reported, the pair didn't have a prenup when they tied the knot in late 2021. The duo split in the summer of 2024, with Haack going on to accuse Hall, 44, of pocketing money from her side gig.
She also claimed Hall was asking for $65,000 in spousal support, though he denied it.
"This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual," she explained on social media last year. "Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager) I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager."
She also talked about his alleged money-hungry ways on a February episode of The Flip Off, telling her friend, "He wants to retire off me. Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him."
Haack hasn't had anything nice to say about her ex since their split, accusing him of being a "narcissist" and "insecure."
Christina Haack Moves on With Christopher Larocca
Things became so contentious between the exes that when Haack legally changed her moniker back to her maiden name, she joked she was "identifying as only married twice. Time to update Wikipedia."
On the other hand, she's currently on good terms with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — the husband of her two eldest kids — and ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son.
Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca, while Hall moved on with Stephanie Gabrys.