Christina Hall Believes Her 'Unexplained' Health Issues 'Could Be Breast Implant Related'

"Self Care Saturday. Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much needed energy restore. PEMF mat & photon LED light therapy for face… plus a @drjoedispenza guided meditation. Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this," she captioned the video clip.

She continued, "Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well.For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set. ❤️."