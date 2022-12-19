Christina Hall Believes Her 'Unexplained' Health Issues 'Could Be Breast Implant Related'
Christina Hall thinks she's gotten to the bottom of what's been going on with her body. On Saturday, December 17, the HGTV star, 39, showed a video of herself lying in bed with an LED mask.
"Self Care Saturday. Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much needed energy restore. PEMF mat & photon LED light therapy for face… plus a @drjoedispenza guided meditation. Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this," she captioned the video clip.
She continued, "Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well.For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set. ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, has been honest about her health struggles in the past.
In October 2021, she revealed she suffered from "extreme stomach pain" since 2016.
“It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”
“Basically if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation. I finally found the right doctor who didn’t just tell me to take Acid Controllers,” she continued. “Now just praying everything comes back [OK] and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract. I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”