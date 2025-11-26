Christina Milian Says She's 'Navigating' Parenting Her 3 Kids: 'Certainly an Adventure'

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Milian says parenting two different age groups is "certainly an adventure!" "I’m navigating the teenage years with Violet, which means encouraging her independence and personal expression, while with the younger ones, it's about nurturing curiosity and structure. Traveling together by train actually simplifies this, allowing each kid their own space and entertainment," the singer, 44, who has a daughter named Violet Madison Nash and two sons, Isaiah Pokora and Kenna Tota, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Trainline.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Christina Milian The star has three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three, who shares her daughter with The-Dream and her sons with Matt Pokora, relocated to Paris, France, a few years ago with her family, a move that has been "transformative" for her. "It’s taught us to slow down, enjoy the smaller moments, and embrace new experiences daily. It's a city that encourages you to wander, discover, and appreciate life in new ways, and that’s something both Violet and I have embraced," she shares. "The biggest change was adapting to a more relaxed pace of life compared to the U.S. Initially, Violet and I spent time exploring Paris together, discovering our favorite local spots and building new routines. Including her in planning our mini-adventures made her feel connected and excited about the change," she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Christina Milian Christina Milian loves to travel with her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty admitted "involving her kids" in the moving process is the best way to ensure they have a seamless transition into their new environment. "Let them help plan outings or decorate their new space. Giving them ownership makes the move feel exciting. And keep a few home traditions alive to ease the transition," she notes.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, Christina has loved going around Europe, including Barcelona, which is one of her "absolute" favorite cities. "It has the perfect mix of the beach, incredible architecture and fantastic food. We love exploring local markets and sharing tapas, and Violet enjoys capturing photos of the scenery for her socials. As someone who loves history, I find Barcelona endlessly fascinating," she reveals. Next up for the mother-daughter duo is another major city. "We’ve been talking about planning a trip to London, which is so easy to reach by train from Paris! We haven’t been recently, and we’re excited to try new restaurants. Violet already has a few stores she wants to visit, and I have a list of spots I’m eager to explore," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the "Dip It Low" songstress loves bopping around and exploring new places, it made sense that she wanted to partner with Trainline, which launched "On Track for a Family Vacation," a toolkit that shows how travel becomes easier, more fun and more meaningful when the whole family helps plan. According to new research, 86 percent of kids admit they want more of a say in vacation planning, and with parents taking an average of three months to plan a trip, they might appreciate the help. As families start looking ahead to the holidays, spring break and even next summer, Trainline, Europe's #1 train ticket booking app, is making it easier to plan trips that work for everyone.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Christina Milian The singer lives in Paris, France.

Article continues below advertisement

"The holiday season is in full swing, and we know from the Trainline research that American travelers take around three months to plan a trip, so now is the time families are thinking about vacation plans for the new year and into 2026. It’s hard to plan a trip that everyone in the family will love – and 86 percent of kids say they want more say in the planning process! So, we’ve teamed up with Trainline, Europe’s No.1 train booking app, to create a toolkit that makes it easier and more fun to plan a European vacation for your family. Train travel is such a great way for families to explore, it’s convenient, comfortable, and lets you see so much more of Europe along the way," she explains.

Article continues below advertisement

She adds, "Since moving to Paris two years ago, my family and I have discovered that traveling by train is not only the most enjoyable and scenic way to see Europe, but also the easiest. With Trainline, planning and booking is a breeze, which is essential when you’re juggling multiple family schedules. Trainline is how we explore Europe as a family, from checking routes, times and prices to choosing destinations everyone is excited about and booking our tickets for the train journey."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Christina Milian Christina Milian said her daughter loves to 'voice her preferences' when they travel.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina says her daughter loves to "voice her preferences" when they travel. "She’s a teen now, and I want her to feel empowered to explore her interests, whether it’s picking a new city she’s seen online or suggesting activities she loves. It makes each trip feel collaborative and keeps her excited about traveling together," she says. "Traveling with my kids opens my eyes to the world through their perspectives, filled with curiosity and wonder. Those shared experiences become our favorite memories, shaping us individually and strengthening our bond as a family," she continues. "I hope traveling instills openness, empathy, and curiosity in Violet. Experiencing different cultures firsthand teaches invaluable lessons, helping her appreciate diversity and adapt confidently to new situations."