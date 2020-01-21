trending in BABIES
Christina Milian is a mommy for the second time! The singer gave birth to son Isaiah on Monday, January 20, she announced on Instagram. Christina shared an adorable black and white photo of herself holding her newborn’s hand and gushed that he was “simply perfect.”
And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad
Coming down from an awesome weekend.. our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends. Again, thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP! 😂 those who couldn’t make it you were there with us at heart. We adore our gifts! Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready! Love you! Merci @robynmatarazzo! Photos: 📸MOVI Inc.
“TINA has a Little Lamb!!!” -Sister Act Voice 🎶 if you know you know.. 😉 @fashionnova ad
Feeling good! Feeling great! What a year?! Started off the decade with my beautiful daughter @violetmadison and beginning a new one with a son on the way & the greatest love right by my side. Thank you to our followers for all your love and support! Wishing you happiness, health, growth and success in the New DECADE! Stay true to yourself always and stay prayed up! There’s so much in store if you just believe! 🚀 Happy Infinity & Beyond! #2020 #newbeginnings
‘Tis the season to spread joy... and wear winter white 🌟 @jluxlabel @danielle_milian
The Future is Fembot 🛸 @fashionnova ad
