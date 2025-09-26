Is Christopher Briney Single? What to Know About 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Actor's Relationship Status
Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Christopher Briney Is Happy and Taken!
Christopher Briney is happily in love with his real-life Belly!
The Summer I Turned Pretty actor has been dating his girlfriend, Isabel Machado, since 2021. According to reports, their love story began after meeting at Pace University, where Machado graduated with a BFA in Acting in 2020.
Christopher Briney and Girlfriend Isabel Machado Were 'Friends First'
In a 2023 interview with People, Briney shared he and Machado were "friends first" before striking up a romance.
"We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it," he revealed.
Briney shared a similar comment during a 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, saying they "lived together platonically with two roommates in college, and then got together about a year after."
"Eighteen-year-old us would be so confused if they just looked into a window," he added. "They'd be like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait! What's going on? What are you guys doing? Stop it!' But it feels right. Your friends know you, and you know them."
Isabel Machado Is an Actress and Singer
Like Briney, Machado is also in the industry, starring in independent and short films in recent years. She is also a singer and dancer, according to her resume.
Christopher Briney Constantly Gushes About His Girlfriend
In July, Briney mentioned Machado while revealing the "most ridiculous thing" he has ever done for attention.
"Ooh, that's a good question. God, I'm sure there are so many things. One of my girlfriend's first memories of me — we went to college together and we didn't date until after college — it was when we were all at our college bar and I was doing magic card tricks, trying to flex on people, which is absolutely absurd," he told Interview Magazine.
Briney also frequently posts heartfelt messages for Machado on social media, including a birthday greeting in February.
"my dear isabel turns 27 today 💓 thank you for always walking by my side, you make me the luckiest boy in the world," he wrote.
Then, during the Mean Girls premiere in 2023, Briney told Access Hollywood he "could not do anything" without his girlfriend.
"I don't think I could wake up without her. I'd forget how to breathe," he shared.