Is Christopher Briney Single? What to Know About 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Actor's Relationship Status

Christopher Briney has been dating his girlfriend for about four years.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor has been dating his girlfriend , Isabel Machado , since 2021. According to reports, their love story began after meeting at Pace University, where Machado graduated with a BFA in Acting in 2020.

Christopher Briney is known for playing the role of Conrad Fisher on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

In a 2023 interview with People, Briney shared he and Machado were "friends first" before striking up a romance.

"We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it," he revealed.

Briney shared a similar comment during a 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, saying they "lived together platonically with two roommates in college, and then got together about a year after."

"Eighteen-year-old us would be so confused if they just looked into a window," he added. "They'd be like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait! What's going on? What are you guys doing? Stop it!' But it feels right. Your friends know you, and you know them."