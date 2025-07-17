or
Inside the Love Lives of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast — Who's Single and Who's Off the Market

the summer i turned pretty cast members real life partners
Source: MEGA

Beyond the screen, these 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast members are enjoying their relationships — or embracing their single status.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Lola Tung

lola tung
Source: MEGA

Lola Tung leads 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series.

Although Lola Tung's character, Isabella "Belly" Conklin, has a rollercoaster love life in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the actress herself is single in real life.

Christopher Briney

christopher briney
Source: MEGA

Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado were initially friends before they began dating.

Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad Fisher in the Prime Video series, has been dating Isabel Machado since June 2021. The pair struck up a romance a few years after they met at Pace University.

According to Briney, they were friends first before their relationship blossomed.

"We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it," he told People in October 2023.

Gavin Casalegno

gavin casalegno
Source: MEGA

Gavin Casalegno previously dated Larsen Thompson.

In November 2024, Gavin Casalegno surprised his fans and The Summer I Turned Pretty viewers when he announced his marriage to Cheyanne Casalegno.

In an interview with Shondaland, Gavin said his fame pushed him to be more private.

"I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being," he said. "The quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that's really where I thrive."

Sean Kaufman

sean kaufman
Source: MEGA

Sean Kaufman has been linked to his 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' costar.

Sean Kaufman, who portrays Steven in the series, has been keeping his love life out of the spotlight. Years after he briefly dated Nikol Tsvetanova, he sparked dating rumors with costar Minnie Mills when they were pictured together in Mexico in April.

Minnie Mills

minnie mills
Source: MEGA

Minnie Mills sparked romance rumors with another costar.

While Mills is also not in a romantic relationship, she prompted speculation about her relationship with costar David Iacono, whom she called her "partner in crime."

She was also rumored to have offscreen chemistry with her costar and "best friend" Kaufman.

David Iacono

david iacono
Source: MEGA

David Iacono wants to keep his love life private.

Iacono, who plays Cam, revealed he no longer uses dating apps as they "creep" him out.

"But I think my bio on Tinder was like 'Wait, this isn't cool math games?'" he shared in an interview with PopSugar. "I thought that was funny. I do not like dating apps. "

Jackie Chung

jackie chung
Source: MEGA

Jackie Chung is known for her roles on 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Jackie Chung, who stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty as Laurel, left the Single Ladies Club when she married Louis Ozawa, whom she met at a callback. They share two children, Bodi and Tyrus.

Summer Madison

summer madison
Source: MEGA

Summer Madison shares hot photos on her Instagram page.

The actress who plays Belly's big sister Nicole in The Summer I Turned PrettySummer Madison — is not romantically linked with anyone as of press time.

Rain Spencer

rain spencer
Source: MEGA

Rain Spencer previously starred in 'Good Girl Jane.'

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Rain Spencer, who plays Taylor, is currently believed to be single.

Rachel Blanchard

rachel blanchard
Source: MEGA

Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

Rachel Blanchard is married to her husband, Emmy-nominated composer Jeremy Turner.

