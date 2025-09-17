'The Summer I Turned Pretty': 11 Juicy Differences Between the Hit Series and Jenny Han's Bestselling Books

Article continues below advertisement

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has captivated audiences with its blend of romance and summer escapades, but how closely does it follow Jenny Han's beloved trilogy? As the series enters its third and final season, fans will discover several key changes that set the show apart from the books. Han, who serves as showrunner, promises "surprises" for fans who think they know the story.

Based on Han's bestselling series, the show premiered in June 2021, introducing viewers to Isabelle "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) and the complicated dynamics at Cousins Beach. Belly finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). While the series captures the essence of the books with defining moments and familiar themes, discrepancies abound. Here are the 11 biggest differences you need to know—warning: spoilers ahead!

1. The Debutante Ball That Wasn't

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The dramatic debutante ball featured in the show doesn't exist in the books. In Season 1 of the TV adaptation, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) invites Belly to the ball at the Cousins Beach Club, serving as a platform for her character growth. Belly surprises everyone, showcasing her desire to step outside her comfort zone. This pivotal event culminates in a dramatic moment at the end of season 1, when Jeremiah leaves Belly stranded on the dance floor, prompting Conrad to step in. Han explained the decision to include the debutante ball, stating it symbolizes a rite of passage and the transition from girlhood to adulthood.

2. Susannah's Cancer Secret

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

In the show, Susannah keeps her cancer diagnosis a secret from Jeremiah, while Conrad learns early on. In the books, however, both brothers are aware of her condition, and the focus on keeping it hidden creates tension as the series unfolds.

3. Jeremiah's Sexual Fluidity

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The on-screen version of Jeremiah is more sexually fluid compared to his literary counterpart. He shares kisses with both boys and girls, marking a progressive take for a character who is "at ease" with himself. Han explained, "I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice," reflecting a shift in how young people's sexual identities are viewed.

4. Belly's First Kiss

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Belly's relationship with Cam Cameron (David Iacono) looks a little different on-screen. In the show, Cam is Belly's first kiss, while in the books, it is Jeremiah. Their breakup also varies, as Belly ends things with Cam in the series, rather than him breaking it off first.

5. Laurel's Career

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

In a creative twist, Belly's mother, Laurel, is portrayed as an author in the show—a detail absent from the books. This connects the series to the novels, particularly when Laurel writes a book titled It's Not Summer Without You, echoing the title of the second book in Han's trilogy.

6. Aunt Julia's Involvement

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Season 2 introduces Belly's Aunt Julia (Kyra Sedgwick), who plays a crucial role in inheriting the Cousins Beach house and attempting to sell it. The books don't feature Aunt Julia; instead, it's the boys' father, Adam (Tom Everett Scott), who is concerned about the house's fate.

7. Conrad's Reaction to Belly and Jeremiah

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

In the Season 2 finale, Belly and Jeremiah share a kiss on campus, provoking an awkward car ride back with Conrad. Unlike the books, where Conrad ignores them, the show reinforces that he is still invested in their relationship, further displaying his emotional conflict.

8. Belly's Virginity

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Unlike the books, Belly loses her virginity to Conrad in a season 2 flashback, highlighting a significant moment for her character. Han revealed that this scene reflects Belly's desire and personal journey, ensuring it remains a cherished memory.

9. Steven and Taylor's Dynamic

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The chemistry between Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) takes center stage in the show, diverging from their minor roles in the books. Their slow-burn romance develops over Season 2, culminating in a kiss and an ongoing relationship arc.

10. Steven's Car Accident

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Season 3 introduces a dramatic car accident for Steven, resulting in a pivotal breakup with Taylor. This storyline doesn't exist in the books, as Steven's character development is less pronounced in the novels.

11. Taylor's Mom's Financial Woes

Source: Prime Video/YouTube