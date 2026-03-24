Exploring Chuck Norris' Family Life After His Death at 86: All About His Wife Gena, Ex-Wife Dianne and 5 Children

Chuck Norris was married twice and raised five children before his death at 86.

Behind the cameras, Chuck Norris was a family-first man.

The Walker, Texas Ranger actor met his high school sweetheart, Dianne Holechek, when they attended North High School in Torrance, Calif., in the 1950s.

"We went together for almost two years, and she was 15 when I started dating her," he said in a 1985 interview. "I was 16 at the time, and then I married her when she was 17."

Chuck and Holechek exchanged vows in 1958.

As The Way of the Dragon star pursued an acting career, Holechek supported him closely and always traveled with him for his projects.

"If you go separate ways, then you know something's going to happen. But, she travels with me to my locations, and she's on location most of the time, so we don't separate for any extended period of time," he continued.

But in 1988, they announced they were separating after 30 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce the following year but remained on good terms as they continued to co-parent their children.

When Holechek died in December 2025 following a long battle with dementia, Norris paid tribute to his ex-wife and opened up about their close relationship.

"After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me," he shared on Facebook. "Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together."