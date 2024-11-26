Who Was Chuck Woolery? Everything to Know About the TV Star Prior to His Death

Chuck Woolery's hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune started in 1975. Throughout his six-year stay on the show, he notably garnered recognitions and nominations from different award-giving bodies, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host or Hostess in a Game or Audience Participation Show.

He was replaced by Pat Sajak in 1981.

In the years thereafter, Woolery led more shows like Love Connection, The Big Spin, Scrabble, Home & Family, The Dating Game, Greed, TV Land Ultimate Fan Search and Lingo, among others.

Prior to his death, he had a short stint on the '80s Quiz Show.

Woolery also made TV and film appearances over the years, including in Sonic Boom, New Zoo Revue and Love, American Style, to name a few.

His contributions to the industry led him to be inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007.