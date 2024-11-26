Who Was Chuck Woolery? Everything to Know About the TV Star Prior to His Death
Chuck Woolery Hosted Different Shows for Decades
Chuck Woolery's hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune started in 1975. Throughout his six-year stay on the show, he notably garnered recognitions and nominations from different award-giving bodies, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host or Hostess in a Game or Audience Participation Show.
He was replaced by Pat Sajak in 1981.
In the years thereafter, Woolery led more shows like Love Connection, The Big Spin, Scrabble, Home & Family, The Dating Game, Greed, TV Land Ultimate Fan Search and Lingo, among others.
Prior to his death, he had a short stint on the '80s Quiz Show.
Woolery also made TV and film appearances over the years, including in Sonic Boom, New Zoo Revue and Love, American Style, to name a few.
His contributions to the industry led him to be inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007.
He Expanded His Career
Woolery and Mark Young worked together on the "Blunt Force Truth" podcast, which initially started as a radio commentary show called Save Us Chuck Woolery.
Chuck Woolery Also Worked as a Musician
As a musician, Woolery famously sang in the duo The Avant-Garde alongside Bubba Fowler. He eventually established a solo career, releasing five materials with Columbia Records before signing with RCA in 1970.
Chuck Woolery Was Married 5 Times
Woolery's personal life was as eventful as his career.
His first marriage was to Margaret Hayes, with whom he had two children, between 1961 and 1971. He moved on with Jo Ann Pflug in 1972 before tying the knot with his third wife, Teri Nelson, in 1985.
After his three failed marriages, he exchanged vows with Kim Barnes and stayed with her for a decade.
At the time of his death, Woolery was with his wife, Kristen.
He Was a Father to 5 Children
Wooley had five children — Katherine, Chad, Melissa, Michael and Sean — with three of his ex-wives. His son Chad died in January 1986 following a motorcycle accident.
Chuck Woolery Died in November 2024
In a social media post on X, Woolery's pal and co-host confirmed that he died on November 23 after experiencing trouble breathing.
"It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away," said Young. "Life will not be the same without him."
TMZ reported he was at his Texas home at the time of his death.