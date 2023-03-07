Ciara Admits 'There's Never A Dull Moment' In Her House With Her 3 Kids: 'They Doing A Combination Of Everything'
Even though Ciara is a businesswoman, singer, dancer and so much more, there's one role she loves the most: motherhood.
The brunette beauty, who shares Sienna Princess, 5, and Win Harrison, 2, with husband Russell Wilson and Future Zahir, 8, with ex Future, is a household name in the music world, while Wilson is a star quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
"It's a combination of everything right now," the 37-year-old, who partnered with Degree to unveil Unlimited by Degree®, which introduces breakthrough patented antiperspirant Smart Adapt® technology, creating a flexible microbarrier that responds to sweat from movement, heat and stress for ultimate odor + sweat protection (up to 96 hours), exclusively tells OK! about who her kids take after. "They do everything from dancing to playing the piano, and Future likes to beat box with me. Sienna loves to dance — she's into gymnastics and ballet, and she's also playing soccer. Future loves baseball, football and basketball. I am curious what they will ultimately do, but it's been so fun to watch. There's never a dull moment in our house."
As for if her tots think their mom is cool, she quips, "It depends on the situation."
"They've very proud of us and proud of me," she gushes. "But at the end of the day, you are just mom, right? My 2-year-old is clueless — he has no idea what I do. In my house, it's a mommy battle because I am just mommy to him. But sometimes they will see moments where a fan comes up to me and they react and hold me tighter. It's really cute. They are protective of me."
She adds, "If they hear one of my songs, especially an older song, Future will play 'Lose Control' over and over and over again and 'One, Two Step.' It's really sweet."
Despite having a busy schedule, the "Goodies" songstress has a hack in order to be organized.
"If there's no schedule, I know it's impossible," she says. "My schedule allows me to keep things on track and allows me to stay on this great path I am on. It's organized chaos. For example, I will wake up and take my kids to school then I will train and go to my meetings. But even down to my moments with them, I put them on my schedule. It gives me comfort, to be honest. Being organized and having structure give your kids comfort, and it makes them feel more secure."
Since Ciara is always on the go, her partnership with Degree to discuss Unlimited by Degree® made all the sense in the world.
"I've been a huge fan of Degree for years. It's the one and only product that you must use when you have anxious sweat. It's the secret sauce. I was excited about working with them to discuss Unlimited by Degree®, which introduces breakthrough patented antiperspirant Smart Adapt® technology. When you're anxious, your confidence is not as high. Someone could be worried and then they may sweat and feel uncomfortable, and so they pull back and don't live life to the fullest. One of the reasons I love this campaign is because it's about living life without limits."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I love the product and it's the real deal," she adds. "Being someone that performs, is a mom and is always on the go, my life goes fast — and sometimes when I am getting ready for a live performance or interview, I get anxious sweat. I love diving into this exciting campaign and get people talking — and hopefully make people feel more confident within themselves.
Degree unveiled a new study which looked at the nationwide impact of sweat-inducing moments. The study revealed that two in three Americans experience heavy or anxious sweat that interferes with their daily activities, which is why Degree is introducing Unlimited by Degree®, an antiperspirant collection that allows people to live their life without being held back by sweat and odor.
"When you feel dry and clean, you walk with a different attitude," she explains. "You can't be limited — and you shouldn't be limited. Knowing all of the facts is eye-opening, and we have to give people confidence to get out there and live their best lives!"