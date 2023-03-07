Ciara Admits 'There's Never A Dull Moment' In Her House With Her 3 Kids: 'They Doing A Combination Of Everything'

As for if her tots think their mom is cool, she quips, "It depends on the situation."

"They've very proud of us and proud of me," she gushes. "But at the end of the day, you are just mom, right? My 2-year-old is clueless — he has no idea what I do. In my house, it's a mommy battle because I am just mommy to him. But sometimes they will see moments where a fan comes up to me and they react and hold me tighter. It's really cute. They are protective of me."

She adds, "If they hear one of my songs, especially an older song, Future will play 'Lose Control' over and over and over again and 'One, Two Step.' It's really sweet."