Ciara Miller and KJ Dillard 'Feel Connected for Life' After Filming 'Summer House': 'Doing This Is Somewhat Therapeutic'

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Ciara Miller and KJ Dillard, who appear on Summer House, want people to know their friendship is 100 percent authentic.

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"I just feel like the great thing about reality TV is that you do find really special people that you're inevitably going to be connected with for life. I feel like I've found some of my best friends on reality TV... and enemies. But most importantly, friends," Miller, 30, exclusively told OK! while discussing the pair's partnership with Spindrift and its Spindrift Tea "Tea Time" campaign, which brings the brand to life through intimate conversations that encourage guests to slow down, take a pause and make room for candid, meaningful exchanges. Dillard added, "You know, Ciara keeps it real with me at all times. She does not let me get away with anything. That's what I really cherish about our friendship and our brother-and-sister relationship."

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Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Ciara Miller feels 'connected' with most of her 'Summer House' costars.

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Dillard, who joined the fan-favorite show in February as part of the Season 10 premiere, said being part of the franchise has been "surreal." "I'm gonna be honest — walking into this, I did not know what I was getting into, but I'm glad I got into it. Yeah, I'm just blessed. My life has changed completely, and I'm able to make genuine connections — me and Ciara — and just be able to share a little bit about me and what I go through daily," he shared. "I love talking with people."

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Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram Ciara Miller said filming reality TV can be 'therapeutic.'

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During the reunion, Dillard opened up about his severe mental health crisis and subsequent hospitalization. He revealed he spent a week in the hospital and later received a diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Dillard now feels like being honest about his struggles is his "calling." "I've always been someone who doesn't mind being vulnerable, and to be vulnerable with the world — I just feel like it's my gift," he shared.

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Source: mega The starlet is 'proud' of KJ Dillard for being 'open' about his struggles.

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The Dancing With the Stars contestant is thrilled to see Dillard thriving now that he's out of the darkness. "I feel like reality TV and doing this is somewhat therapeutic. You never really get to watch your actions back six or seven months later. It's not always fun, but we do it anyway. But it is therapeutic because you get to kind of see yourself through a different lens, your perspective on friendships, how you handle situations, and also your growth over the years. I feel like it's wonderful. It's like thinking out loud and working out loud. We're forced to be in each other's business in a way, but I feel like there's so much productivity that comes out of these friendships and these relationships. I'm so proud that he's been very vulnerable and open and has really tried to let people in on his everyday life and is making sure to remind people that it's still a journey," she stated.

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When the cameras aren't rolling, the duo loves just being around one another. "We go to dinner, hang out at the apartment..." Miller said. "I just pull up to the crib. Yeah, I just pull up," Dillard quipped. "Honestly, if you give me plans, I'm bound to cancel. I like spur-of-the-moment things. You know? Like, 'Come here.' We don't have to be dressed up. We don't have to be fancy. It can just be chill, very relaxed. Have a little catch-up. Maybe we go to a bar or something, watch the games when there's games on," Miller continued.

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Source: mega KJ Dillard joined 'Summer House' for Season 10.

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Miller, who joked she and Dillard are "actually friends," said it's been "nice" for them to be vulnerable off-camera. "And have real talks. Just talk without having to be like, 'Oh my God,' and there's a camera looking down the barrel, you know? So I feel like it's an opportunity for your friendship to grow in a different way," Dillard said.

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Since the reality stars love to gab and catch up, it made perfect sense for them to partner with Spindrift for their “Tea Time” campaign. Celebrating Spindrift’s non-carbonated tea line, made with real brewed tea and real squeezed fruit, the campaign puts a positive spin on “tea” — reframing it from something rooted in gossip into a reason to come together, connect and share more genuine conversations.

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"Spindrift Tea has been my go-to beverage this summer. I like all the flavors because they have just the right balance of sweetness from the real fruit, which is very different compared to other options out there. It's light, refreshing, and the perfect sip to enjoy at home or on the go," Miller shared. Dillard added, "Ciara actually turned me on to Spindrift and I love that the Lemon tea is both refreshing and flavorful from the natural sweetness from the real fruit. It feels good to drink something knowing exactly what ingredients are included, I can really taste the fruit in all the different flavors."

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"From the start there was a natural connection not only to the brand but also to the concept of this campaign. We are two people who can have real, and honest conversations with the people who matter most. The fact that Spindrift is normalizing candid conversations resonates with us — it shows the authenticity behind the brand and how that ties back to their ingredient ethos of using real squeezed fruit in all their products," they added.

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Source: Spindrift The duo spilled the tea at the New York City Spindrift event!

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At the New York City event on July 30, the pair spilled some tea during a laid-back conversation. "I love to connect with people, so that's very important to me. Just having actual, real-life, one-on-one conversations is gonna be great," Dillard revealed.