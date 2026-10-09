Ciara Miller Speaks Out After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'It's Just Sad'

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Ciara Miller spoke out after being eliminated from Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. "It’s just sad," she said of her journey coming to an end so soon.

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Miller Hates That Her Journey From 'DWTS' Season 35 Was 'Cut Short'

Source: MEGA The 'Summer House' star is sad that her 'DWTS' journey has come to an end.

"Obviously loved being here. So fun, such a challenge, and it was so nice getting to challenge myself every week and doing new things," she said. "I hate it’s cut short," she added before saying she is "just bummed."

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Armstrong Says She 'Deserves Better'

Source: MEGA Miller gets praised by her professional dancing partner.

Miller also became emotional while talking about her partner, Brandon Armstrong, and the bond they shared on DWTS. She acknowledged that learning the routines while managing anxiety had not always been easy, saying he was really "patient" with her. The professional dancer, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment over their departure. "She deserves better out of this process," Armstrong said. He also praised Miller's "character," adding that the show allowed everyone to see a different side of her.

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Miller's Final Dance Earned Her Best 'DWTS' Score

Source: MEGA Miller received a great score but it couldn't save her from being eliminated.

The elimination followed Miller and Armstrong's jazz routine to Mariah Carey’s "Emotions" during the show's Carey Night. The pair received 21 out of 30 points, earning three sevens from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. According to TV Insider, the judges were happy with their performance, and Hough even praised Miller's personality and commitment, while Inaba said it was "clean" and "polished." Tonioli also highlighted Miller and Armstrong's coordination during their performance. Despite the compliments, the score and audience votes were not enough to save Miller and her dance partner in the competition.

The Experience Gave Miller a Personal Breakthrough

Source: MEGA 'DWTS' helped Miller come out of her comfort zone.