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Ciara Miller Speaks Out After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'It's Just Sad'

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Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller spoke out after she was kicked off the show.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

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Ciara Miller spoke out after being eliminated from Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.

"It’s just sad," she said of her journey coming to an end so soon.

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Miller Hates That Her Journey From 'DWTS' Season 35 Was 'Cut Short'

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Source: MEGA

The 'Summer House' star is sad that her 'DWTS' journey has come to an end.

"Obviously loved being here. So fun, such a challenge, and it was so nice getting to challenge myself every week and doing new things," she said.

"I hate it’s cut short," she added before saying she is "just bummed."

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Armstrong Says She 'Deserves Better'

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Miller gets praised by her professional dancing partner.

Miller also became emotional while talking about her partner, Brandon Armstrong, and the bond they shared on DWTS.

She acknowledged that learning the routines while managing anxiety had not always been easy, saying he was really "patient" with her.

The professional dancer, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment over their departure. "She deserves better out of this process," Armstrong said.

He also praised Miller's "character," adding that the show allowed everyone to see a different side of her.

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Miller's Final Dance Earned Her Best 'DWTS' Score

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Source: MEGA

Miller received a great score but it couldn't save her from being eliminated.

The elimination followed Miller and Armstrong's jazz routine to Mariah Carey’s "Emotions" during the show's Carey Night. The pair received 21 out of 30 points, earning three sevens from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

According to TV Insider, the judges were happy with their performance, and Hough even praised Miller's personality and commitment, while Inaba said it was "clean" and "polished." Tonioli also highlighted Miller and Armstrong's coordination during their performance.

Despite the compliments, the score and audience votes were not enough to save Miller and her dance partner in the competition.

The Experience Gave Miller a Personal Breakthrough

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Source: MEGA

'DWTS' helped Miller come out of her comfort zone.

Still, Miller said that DWTS helped her try something new.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "It’s easy to be in the public eye and like only want to present the most perfect side of yourself. So, this was definitely a fun experience to get out of that comfort zone."

While speaking with OK! before her elimination, she gushed over taking a leap of faith.

"I'm definitely glad that I'm doing it and that I decided to do it, and I feel like I am all in on this experience. I feel like at this point, why not? It's been the cherry on top of this year. I always say that I'm excited for the journey that this is about to take me on, no matter where it leads to or where it goes. This is definitely a positive in my year," she said.

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