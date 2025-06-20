or
Ciara Squashes Rihanna Feud 14 Years After Twitter Tiff: 'We Were Babies'

Photo of Ciara; picture of Rihanna.
Source: MEGA

Rihanna and Ciara are good as gold!

By:

June 20 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Rihanna and Ciara finally found love in a hopeless place — the 2025 Met Gala.

The "1, 2 Step" singer squashed yearslong rumors of a feud between her and the "Diamonds" hitmaker during a guest appearance on the Thursday, June 19, episode of Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, while addressing their positive interaction at fashion's biggest night in New York City last month.

Ciara Shuts Down Rihanna Drama

ciara squashes rihanna feud twitter babies
Source: @bravowwhl/X

Ciara and Rihanna recently had a run-in at the 2025 Met Gala.

During her chat on WWHL, Cohen asked Ciara, "How would you describe your feud with Rihanna that fans speculated you had?"

Ciara immediately moved her hand in a dismissive motion — as if the drama was long past her — while stating: "Oh my gosh, we were babies."

"Now we’re mamas doing our thing. It’s all love," declared Ciara, 39, who shares Future Zahir, 11, with her ex Future, 41, as well as Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and Amora, 1, with husband Russell Wilson, 36.

Source: @bravowwhl/X
ciara squashes rihanna feud twitter babies
Source: MEGA

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's third child.

"We got to have a good conversation and she’s now having her third baby, which is so cool. So shout out to mamas out here doing everything," she continued in reference to Rihanna, 37, being pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's third child. The couple already shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, who turns 2 in August.

Officially shutting down feud rumors once and for all, Ciara added: "CiCi got a lot of love for RiRi."

Ciara

Why Did Ciara and Rihanna Spark Feud Rumors?

ciara squashes rihanna feud twitter babies
Source: MEGA

Ciara said the two are now on good terms years after a brief social media spat.

Tensions first erupted between the two A-list singers in February 2011, when Ciara appeared on E!'s Fashion Police as a guest judge and had to react to a photo of Rihanna at the BRIT Awards that year.

"I ran into her recently at a party and she wasn’t the nicest and it’s crazy because I’ve always loved and respected what she’s done with fashion. I’ve ran into her before, but this time it wasn’t the most pleasant run-in," the "Body Party" hitmaker claimed.

ciara squashes rihanna feud twitter babies
Source: @rihanna/X; @ciara/X

Ciara called an interaction she had with Rihanna 'unpleasant' in 2011.

Rihanna is thought to have been watching the show in realtime, as she almost immediately tweeted: "My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u #howrudeofme."

Ciara then clapped back, "trust me Rhianna [sic] u don't want to see me on or off the stage."

"U gangsta huh? Haaa. Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of," Rihanna added.

The mega stars later made up and apologized, though fans have wondered for more than a decade if all was actually good between the two.

