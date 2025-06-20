Ciara Squashes Rihanna Feud 14 Years After Twitter Tiff: 'We Were Babies'

During her chat on WWHL, Cohen asked Ciara, "How would you describe your feud with Rihanna that fans speculated you had?"

Ciara immediately moved her hand in a dismissive motion — as if the drama was long past her — while stating: "Oh my gosh, we were babies."

"Now we’re mamas doing our thing. It’s all love," declared Ciara, 39, who shares Future Zahir, 11, with her ex Future, 41, as well as Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and Amora, 1, with husband Russell Wilson, 36.