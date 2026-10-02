'Devastated' Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Exploring Every Legal Option' Against Sober House and Coach After Son Presley's Death: Source

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are reportedly considering legal action against the luxury sober house where their son, Presley Gerber, died. A source claimed the “devastated” parents “want a full accounting of what happened from the moment Presley arrived until his death.”

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Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are reportedly considering legal options following their son Presley Gerber’s death.

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They also reportedly want to understand why the 27-year-old was left alone. “Cindy and Rande don’t just want answers — they want accountability,” the insider told Rob Shuter’s #Naughty But Nice. “They are exploring every legal option available. If mistakes were made, they want consequences.”

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What Happened at the Sober House?

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was found dead at Resolutions Living on September 20.

Presley was found dead in a bedroom at Resolutions Living, a rehabilitation facility and sober living home, on the morning of September 20. Police have said they do not suspect foul play. However, authorities are investigating the death as a possible overdose after Presley reportedly went into "cardiac arrest." His official cause of death remains undetermined. As OK! previously reported, another source told Rob that Presley allegedly did not go through the usual safety precautions when he arrived at Resolutions Living because of his family's high-profile status. “Presley wasn’t treated like an ordinary resident,” a separate source said. “He was famous, his parents were famous, and people were intimidated.” The source added, “Nobody wanted to be the person patting down Cindy Crawford’s son.” The same insider also claimed that staff members were aware of Presley’s condition before accepting him. “27-year-old was already high when he arrived at Resolutions Living shortly after 6 p.m.,” the insider shared. “Staff had been warned beforehand that Presley was under the influence but agreed to admit him anyway.” According to DrugAbuse.com, standard sober living homes generally cannot accept people who are actively intoxicated because these facilities typically do not have medical staff, nurses or physicians available to monitor or treat acute intoxication.

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Cindy and Rande 'Tried Everything Possible'

Source: MEGA Police have said no foul play is suspected while authorities investigate the death as a possible overdose.

Another source claimed that Cindy and Rande had spent years trying to help their son before his death. The insider said the couple had "tried everything possible" to support Presley, including therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and "so many types of homeopathic therapies." The pair, who also share daughter Kaia Gerber, reportedly made changes at home to give Presley additional support, as they "hired more than one sober coach" who were "almost always" with Presley. They also encouraged him to stay occupied and spend time on activities that brought him happiness. According to the insider, they tried to "guide" Presley toward different career paths and interests. "They would support him" in "working as a model, photographer, anything he was excited about," the source said.

Presley's Family Had Hope Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s family reportedly felt hopeful earlier this year after he had a period of sobriety during the winter.