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Presley Gerber Films Himself Inside Luxury Rehab Days Before Apparent Overdose Death

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was seen inside a Santa Monica rehab facility in new footage.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:53 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber's final hours inside a Santa Monica, California, rehab facility, as footage obtained by Page Six showcases the model filming himself inside the luxury rehab the night before his death at 27.

Gerber wore a white tank top, black glasses and a silver chain necklace, with his neck tattoos visible.

He even showed parts of his living quarters, including multiple beds and a balcony overlooking the property and the surrounding city skyline.

Two sources told the outlet the footage was recorded on Saturday night, September 19.

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Source: @TMZ/X

Presley Gerber filmed himself inside a Santa Monica rehab facility.

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More Details Resurfaced On Presley Gerber's Stay

Image of Presley Gerber was wearing a white tank top, black glasses and a silver chain necklace, in the video.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was wearing a white tank top, black glasses and a silver chain necklace, in the video.

TMZ also confirmed and reported that Gerber was placed at the sober living facility over that weekend.

"The sober coach had planned to take Presley to a rehab facility the following Monday but need to put him somewhere over the weekend, so he took him to Resolutions and just left him there," a source said.

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Image of Presley Gerber's death investigated by Santa Monica police suspected overdose while the medical examiner awaited additional testing.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's death investigated by Santa Monica police suspected overdose while the medical examiner awaited additional testing.

Gerber reportedly died of cardiac arrest at the facility following an apparent overdose.

However, the Santa Monica police are investigating his death and suspect an overdose, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner deferred the official cause and manner of death pending additional testing.

The residence in which his death occurred was characterized as an upscale property with an assessed value of $7.7 million.

The estate encompassed living quarters, a movie theater, a gym, city and mountain views, and a kitchen space designated for the preparation of meals for residents.

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Presley Gerber’s Family Remained in Mourning

Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber supported Presley Gerber through his reported struggles with addiction.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber supported Presley Gerber through his reported struggles with addiction.

Presley's death followed years of reported efforts by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to support him through his struggles with addiction.

A source told People that the family explored different forms of support over the years.

"Tried everything possible," the source said.

They said those efforts included therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, and various homeopathic treatments.

Cindy and Rande also reportedly hired more than one sober coach who stayed with Presley "almost always."

He experienced some encouraging phases, including a notable winter period when he managed to stay sober.

However, based on the source, his challenges intensified significantly during his final days.

Image of Kaia Gerber and her family were reportedly "in total shock" following Presley Gerber's death.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and her family were reportedly "in total shock" following Presley Gerber's death.

The 60-year-old actress was described as devastated following her son's passing.

"Cindy is completely in shock over Presley’s devastating death," a source close to the supermodel told People.

"She is heartbroken," the source added.

Someone close to his sister, Kaia Gerber, also stated the family found themselves "in total shock" by his passing.

Presley's death is still being looked into, and the medical examiner hasn't yet released an official determination regarding the cause or manner of death.

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