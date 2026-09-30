Presley Gerber Films Himself Inside Luxury Rehab Days Before Apparent Overdose Death
Sept. 30 2026, Published 3:53 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber's final hours inside a Santa Monica, California, rehab facility, as footage obtained by Page Six showcases the model filming himself inside the luxury rehab the night before his death at 27.
Gerber wore a white tank top, black glasses and a silver chain necklace, with his neck tattoos visible.
He even showed parts of his living quarters, including multiple beds and a balcony overlooking the property and the surrounding city skyline.
Two sources told the outlet the footage was recorded on Saturday night, September 19.
More Details Resurfaced On Presley Gerber's Stay
TMZ also confirmed and reported that Gerber was placed at the sober living facility over that weekend.
"The sober coach had planned to take Presley to a rehab facility the following Monday but need to put him somewhere over the weekend, so he took him to Resolutions and just left him there," a source said.
Gerber reportedly died of cardiac arrest at the facility following an apparent overdose.
However, the Santa Monica police are investigating his death and suspect an overdose, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner deferred the official cause and manner of death pending additional testing.
The residence in which his death occurred was characterized as an upscale property with an assessed value of $7.7 million.
The estate encompassed living quarters, a movie theater, a gym, city and mountain views, and a kitchen space designated for the preparation of meals for residents.
- Presley Gerber 'Seemed a Little Off' in Final Days Before Tragic Death, Claims Insider: He 'Felt Like He Was Lacking Purpose in His Life'
- Presley Gerber's Last Month Was Marked by Addiction and a Panicked Last-Ditch Intervention by Mom Cindy Crawford to Help
- Presley Gerber Was Found Dead Near Bed in Luxury Rehab Home Before Cardiac Arrest, Sources Say
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Presley Gerber’s Family Remained in Mourning
Presley's death followed years of reported efforts by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to support him through his struggles with addiction.
A source told People that the family explored different forms of support over the years.
"Tried everything possible," the source said.
They said those efforts included therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, and various homeopathic treatments.
Cindy and Rande also reportedly hired more than one sober coach who stayed with Presley "almost always."
He experienced some encouraging phases, including a notable winter period when he managed to stay sober.
However, based on the source, his challenges intensified significantly during his final days.
The 60-year-old actress was described as devastated following her son's passing.
"Cindy is completely in shock over Presley’s devastating death," a source close to the supermodel told People.
"She is heartbroken," the source added.
Someone close to his sister, Kaia Gerber, also stated the family found themselves "in total shock" by his passing.
Presley's death is still being looked into, and the medical examiner hasn't yet released an official determination regarding the cause or manner of death.