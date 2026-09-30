'Famous' Presley Gerber Was Not 'Treated Like an Ordinary Resident' When He Entered Sober House as He Was Not Searched, Claims Source

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Presley Gerber allegedly received special treatment when he entered the luxury sober living facility where he later died, according to a source. The insider claimed that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son did not go through the usual safety precautions when he arrived at Resolutions Living because of his family's high-profile status.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber allegedly received different treatment when he entered a sober living facility, according to a source.

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“Presley wasn’t treated like an ordinary resident,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack page. “He was famous, his parents were famous, and people were intimidated.” The source added, “Nobody wanted to be the person patting down Cindy Crawford’s son.”

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Presley Was Reportedly Under the Influence

Source: MEGA An insider claimed staff members knew Presley Gerber was under the influence when he arrived at Resolutions Living.

The source further alleged that staff members knew about his condition before accepting him. “27-year-old was already high when he arrived at Resolutions Living shortly after 6 p.m.,” the insider shared. “Staff had been warned beforehand that Presley was under the influence but agreed to admit him anyway.” According to DrugAbuse.com, standard sober living homes generally cannot accept people who are actively intoxicated because these facilities typically do not have medical staff, nurses or physicians available to monitor or treat acute intoxication.

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Presley Was Found Dead at the Facility

Source: MEGA The 27-year-old was found dead inside a bedroom at the facility on September 20.

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As OK! previously reported, Presley was found dead inside a bedroom at the Resolutions Living rehabilitation facility and sober living home on the morning of September 20. Police have said no foul play is suspected. However, authorities are investigating the death as a possible overdose after Presley reportedly went into "cardiac arrest." His official cause of death remains undetermined. Insiders also previously said Presley had been open about his substance abuse and mental health struggles. According to one source, he checked himself into the facility on September 19 because "he knew he needed help." Another source claimed Presley had been "clean" for months before his suspected overdose the next day.

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Cindy and Rande Tried to Help Their Son

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly spent years helping their son seek treatment and support.

Presley's parents reportedly spent years trying to support him through his struggles. One insider told an outlet that said Cindy and Rande "tried everything possible" to help their son before his death. The source claimed they spent "years" helping Presley seek treatment, including therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and "so many types of homeopathic therapies." Cindy and Rande, who also share daughter Kaia Gerber, reportedly took additional steps to support Presley at home. The insider said the couple had "hired more than one sober coach" who were "almost always" with Presley. They also tried to encourage him to stay busy and pursue activities that made him happy. The source said they tried to "guide" Presley into "working as a model, photographer, anything he was excited about; they would support him."

Presley's Family Was Hopeful About His Recovery