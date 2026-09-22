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Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Blamed Parents for His DUI After Dad 'Freaked Out,' Source Claims

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber reportedly blamed Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for his DUI.

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Sept. 22 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber reportedly blamed his parents after his DUI arrest.

According to a source, Presley's legal woes reportedly left his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, reasonably upset, but he instead blamed them for his behavior, Radar Online reported.

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Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber son Presley Gerber reportedly blamed them for his DUI arrest.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber son Presley Gerber reportedly blamed them for his DUI arrest.

"His dad freaked out over his arrest," a source familiar with the famous family told the outlet at the time. "But Presley shot back, 'You and Mom always drink, and you mix hard liquor in the kitchen, so what do you expect?'"

Back in 2019, Presley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor DUI.

"So, I think Presley was acting out with the DUI to get attention," the source noted.

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Presley Gerber Was Open About His Mental Health Struggles

Image of Presley Gerber was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2019.

Presley spent years battling substance abuse before his tragic death at 27.

Over the years, the star grew to understand his struggles and opened up about his mental health on social media.

In a reel he shared on Instagram in December 2025, the late model opened up about the various medications he was on.

At the time, he revealed that he'd been through "a lot of loss in many different forms recently."

"That is not an excuse, but it's the reason – or part of – why I am where I'm at now," he continued. "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life ... Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad."

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Kaia Gerber Also Opened Up About Presley's Addiction

Image of Kaia Gerber also opened up about her brother Presley Gerber's struggles with addiction.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber also opened up about her brother Presley Gerber's struggles with addiction.

Kaia also opened up about Presley's struggles with addiction.

In an interview with Vogue, she said, "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone."

"I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing," she continued.

Revealing that her parents had tried to keep their lives "very private," Kaia said, "We have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."

Image of Presley Gerber spent years battling substance abuse before his tragic death at 27.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber spent years battling substance abuse before his tragic death at 27.

Presley passed away on Sunday, September 20, after suffering what is believed to be an overdose after checking into a rehabilitation facility in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday, September 21, that they had completed an "examination," but his "cause and manner of death" would be "deferred" until additional testing was completed.

"The department said it cannot disclose what testing has been requested while the death investigation remains ongoing and noted that deferred cases can take several months before a cause of death is determined," the statement read, per Radar Online.

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