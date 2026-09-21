Cindy Crawford Told Son Presley Gerber She Was 'So Proud' of Him Just 2 Months Before His Death at 27: 'Always My Little Boy'

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Cindy Crawford was "so proud" of her late son, Presley Gerber. The model wrote a heartfelt message to her only son just two months before he passed away in rehab in Los Angeles, Calif., following years-long struggles with addiction and mental health. "Happy birthday. I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you," the 60-year-old shared on Instagram on July 2 in honor of Gerber's 27th birthday.

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Presley Gerber's Healing Journey

Source: @CINDYCRAWFORD/INSTAGRAM Cindy Crawford was 'so proud' of Presley Gerber.

Gerber, who is the son of Crawford and Rande Gerber, was admitted to a rehabilitation facility shortly before his death was announced on Sunday, September 20. The cause of his passing has not been revealed. Presley had been transparent about his struggles in the past, and his parents, as well as his sister, Kaia, 25, have rallied around him to show their support. In March, Presley opened up about undergoing Ibogaine treatment in Mexico to help with his withdrawal symptoms and reset his brain pathways. The naturally occurring psychoactive substance derives from an African shrub. "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose — quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that’s life sometimes)..." he wrote on social media at the time.

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber publicly supported Presley Gerber as he struggled with addiction.

"My mantras were love yourself and it's gotta be the last time for this reason," Presley added. "Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself…. We shall see…. Praying it’s the last time I have to come back..." Cindy, Rande and Kaia reiterated how proud they were of his persistence and transparency in the comments section. "You are a warrior! Walked through the fire to find yourself," Cindy exclaimed. "So proud!" "That's my brother. I am d--- so proud," Kaia wrote, as Rande added, "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

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Source: @CINDYCRAWFORD/INSTAGRAM Presley Gerber was open on social media about his struggles.

Kaia recently got candid about what it was like being the sibling of a person who has battled addiction and severe mental health issues. "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she told Vogue last month in a rare comment on her brother's "decade-long struggle with drug addiction." "I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help," The Shards actress added. "Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

'Asking for Privacy'

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their daughter asked for privacy after Presley Gerber's death.