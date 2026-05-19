'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Slams Questions About Expanding Her Family After IVF Struggles
May 19 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Clare Crawley, a prominent figure from the Bachelor franchise, has voiced her discontent regarding public inquiries about her family planning.
On May 6, the 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to address a fan's question about whether she intends to provide her daughter, Rowan, 2, “the gift of a sibling.”
Referencing Her IVF Journey
“Can we please STOP sending comments like this to women who have openly been through IVF??” Crawley wrote, revealing that her inbox is filled with similar messages.
The former Bachelorette and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, welcomed Rowan via surrogate in January 2024. Dawkins, who has two daughters from a previous relationship, also navigates his own family dynamics.
Crawley asserted that she will no longer justify her family choices. “I’m not going to comment anymore or have to justify why I only have/want one daughter,” she stated. “It’s not up to anyone but Ryan and I.”
Crawley Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
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In a previous incident, Crawley faced pregnancy rumors after posting a romantic Valentine’s Day photo with Dawkins, who was seen resting a hand on her stomach.
“Yikes! I didn’t realize my husband wasn’t supposed to touch my stomach when he kissed me,” she clarified, dispelling any speculation about a second pregnancy.
Ryan Dawkins Praised Their Family Life Together
Crawley also maintains a close relationship with her stepdaughters. Dawkins remarked in a 2022 social media video, “They’re completely obsessed with you. They love you so much.” The couple began dating in late 2021 and became engaged the following year before tying the knot in February 2023.
Dawkins has openly praised Crawley, stating, “Everything in my world has changed since I met her. She’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know.”
Her Surrogacy Experience
Crawley previously shared her intimate experiences regarding surrogacy, highlighting her bond with her gestational carrier. “I feel like I’ve known her my whole life,” she expressed in an August 2023 post, emphasizing the unique connection they’ve developed.
Despite the scrutiny surrounding her family decisions, Crawley remains focused on her daughter and her family unit. “We are over the moon to have her as our miracle [baby],” she affirmed.
Crawley’s insistence on sensitivity in discussions about family planning is clear. As she continues to navigate her public persona and personal choices, one thing remains certain: respect for her family decisions is paramount.