Why Did Clare Crawley Opt Out of 'The Bachelorette' Reunion?

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Clare Crawley, the former Bachelorette, decided to skip the reunion special, The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, leaving fans speculating about her absence. According to Crawley, she felt "super sick" and ultimately chose not to attend the event, despite producers inviting her to join her fellow Bachelor Nation members. “The producers asked me to come, and I thought about it since it would be nice to see all the ladies,” she stated in an Instagram Story.

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Source: @clarecrawley/Instagram Clare Crawley skipped 'The Bachelorette' reunion.

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However, Crawley reportedly changed her mind when she received requests to "rehash things from six years ago." In a decisive move, she announced, “Hard pass,” indicating her reluctance to revisit past experiences that may have been uncomfortable.

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The reunion aired on March 15 and featured 18 former Bachelorettes, gathering to support Taylor Frankie Paul, who will lead the season. Among those attending are popular figures like Trista Sutter, Rachel Lindsay and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The buzz surrounding the reunion heightens as fans anticipate the dynamic between these well-known alumni.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Season 22 was canceled by ABC.

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Crawley, who served as the Bachelorette during the show's sixteenth season in 2020, made headlines for her brief but intense romance with Dale Moss. After only 12 days, Crawley and Moss got engaged, a move that shocked many viewers. The couple's relationship had its ups and downs, ultimately leading Crawley to marry Ryan Dawkins, while Moss recently ended his relationship with Bachelor in Paradise’s Kat Izzo.

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Source: MEGA; @clarecrawley/Instagram Clare Crawley also did not want to revisit past drama.

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Paul, who was supposed to be the star of Bachelorette Season 22, took center stage during the reunion. She shared her excitement about connecting with other Bachelorettes, stating, “I’m most looking forward to meeting a handful of people that are outside my bubble.”

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Source: MEGA The 'Mormon Wives' star is in the middle of a domestic violence case.