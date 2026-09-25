Claudia Schiffer, 56, Looks Ageless in Gorgeous Bikini Photos

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Claudia Schiffer is soaking up some time in the sun! In a series of new Instagram photos, the model looked relaxed and effortlessly stylish while enjoying a beautiful outdoor setting. In one snapshot, Schiffer stood beside a white column in a striped bikini and sunglasses. Her long blonde hair fell over her shoulders as she smiled for the camera.

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Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM Claudia Schiffer shared new Instagram photos from a sunny outdoor getaway.

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The stunning backdrop featured a bright orange sunset, along with green hills, trees and stone walls. The whole scene gave the post a peaceful vacation feel. Schiffer also gave fans a glimpse of another look as she posed in a white dress covered in red polka dots. The short-sleeved style featured a simple, fitted design that kept the outfit classic. She paired the dress with sunglasses and went barefoot, keeping things easy and casual. In one picture, she looked over her shoulder, while another showed her smiling beside the column. Naturally, fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments. “First pic 🔥🔥🔥🔥sooo beautiful,” one gushed about her bikini photos. Another added, “You're beautiful Claudia!!!! ❤️😘😍💘💞🌹.” “You look like you’re 16! 🔥,” a third suggested.

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Schiffer's Approach to Staying Active

Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM The model showed off a striped bikini and a white dress with red polka dots.

Despite her enviable figure, Schiffer has admitted that spending hours at the gym isn't really her thing. “I work out by doing something different every day — from tennis or a yoga class to a 15-minute online abs class or walking on a treadmill while watching a movie. I’ve also started working out with friends at home — yoga, cardio or tennis,” she revealed. "Every day, we do something new, which makes it fun." For Schiffer, staying active also means finding movement in her everyday routine. “I love going on long walks in the countryside with my dog,” she shared. “I’ve started doing online workouts and going on the treadmill while watching Gilmore Girls.”

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Schiffer Keeps Wellness Simple

Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM Claudia Schiffer stays active through tennis, yoga, walking and at-home workouts.

The supermodel has also opened up about taking a balanced approach to her health and wellness. “I'm careful to take care of my body so it takes care of me. In terms of nutrition, I'm addicted to vegetable milk with fruit for breakfast. I drink a lot of water and exercise as much as possible,” she told FemmeActuelle. "However, I never do extreme sports like running, I prefer to walk even when it's very cold, it's good for the organism, and I feel like the fresh air tones my skin. I try and do as much as possible to relax my body, my face... I work on my breathing too thanks to yoga... I like having stress-free breaks."

Family Comes First for Schiffer

Source: MEGA The star said spending quality time with her family is now more important than her career.