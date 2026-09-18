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Clay Aiken Reflects on Rosie O'Donnell Outing Him on 'The View' After Kelly Ripa Feud: 'I Died Inside'

Image of Clay Aiken
Source: MEGA

Clay Aiken reflected on the 2006 controversy involving Rosie O'Donnell and Kelly Ripa that thrust his sexuality into the spotlight.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

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Clay Aiken is looking back at one of the most difficult weeks of his career.

The 47-year-old American Idol alum reflected on the infamous 2006 controversy involving Kelly Ripa and Rosie O'Donnell, revealing that although O'Donnell was trying to defend him, her comments on The View effectively outed him before he was ready to publicly discuss his sexuality.

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Clay Aiken Says Rosie O'Donnell 'Outed' Him

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Image of Clay Aiken said Rosie O'Donnell effectively 'outed' him while attempting to defend him on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Clay Aiken said Rosie O'Donnell effectively 'outed' him while attempting to defend him on 'The View.'

During a recent appearance on Page Six Radio, Aiken was reminded that O'Donnell had fiercely defended him amid his feud with Ripa.

"You say defended, I say outed," Aiken responded, noting he had not publicly come out at the time.

Aiken ultimately came out publicly in 2008, two years after the daytime TV controversy.

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Clay Aiken Says He 'Died Inside'

Image of The 'American Idol' alum admitted he 'died inside' as his sexuality became the subject of public discussion before he was ready to come out.
Source: MEGA

The 'American Idol' alum admitted he 'died inside' as his sexuality became the subject of public discussion before he was ready to come out.

Aiken admitted O'Donnell's comments were incredibly difficult for him to process at the time.

"I died inside a lot that week," he recalled, explaining that he was in Los Angeles when the segment aired. Still, Aiken stressed that he doesn't harbor resentment toward O'Donnell.

"I don't have any ill feelings against Rosie," he said. "She did mean well."

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The Drama Started With Kelly Ripa

Image of The drama began after Clay Aiken covered Kelly Ripa's mouth with his hand while guest cohosting 'Live With Regis and Kelly.'
Source: MEGA

The drama began after Clay Aiken covered Kelly Ripa's mouth with his hand while guest co-hosting 'Live With Regis and Kelly.'

The controversy began when Aiken guest co-hosted Live With Regis and Kelly in November 2006.

During an interview, Aiken jokingly placed his hand over Ripa's mouth while trying to get a word in. Ripa wasn't amused, telling him, "I don't know where that hand's been, honey." Ripa later criticized the gesture as disrespectful.

O'Donnell subsequently addressed the exchange on The View, arguing that Ripa's comment came across as homophobic. Ripa called into the show and disputed that characterization, saying her reaction was about hygiene.

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Clay Aiken Was 'Freaked Out' by Rosie O'Donnell's Comments

Image of Clay Aiken recalled being 'freaked out' after learning Rosie O'Donnell had discussed the controversy on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Clay Aiken recalled being 'freaked out' after learning Rosie O'Donnell had discussed the controversy on 'The View.'

Aiken revealed he learned about the View segment after being awakened by his friend Jaymes Foster, with whom he later welcomed son Parker.

"I got woken up by my son's mother who said, 'You need to wake up because Rosie just outed you on The View,'" he recalled.

"I woke up. I was freaked out," Aiken admitted.

Aiken previously explained that while O'Donnell knew he was gay, he had not yet told everyone in his family, including his grandparents.

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Tori Spelling Helped Clay Aiken Take Back Control

Image of Tori Spelling helped Clay Aiken poke fun at the controversy when they appeared together at the American Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling helped Clay Aiken poke fun at the controversy when they appeared together at the American Music Awards.

Later that week, Aiken appeared at the American Music Awards alongside Tori Spelling, where the pair decided to poke fun at the controversy.

Aiken recalled Spelling suggesting they "do something funny" while presenting in an effort to defuse the situation.

"We kind of took control over it back," he explained.

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Clay Aiken Doesn't Hold a Grudge

Image of Nearly 20 years later, Clay Aiken said he doesn't hold a grudge against Rosie O'Donnell and believes she 'meant well.'
Source: MEGA

Nearly 20 years later, Clay Aiken said he doesn't hold a grudge against Rosie O'Donnell and believes she 'meant well.'

Two decades later, Aiken said the incident isn't something he regularly dwells on.

"I don't think about it," he said, though he acknowledged he's revisited the controversy more frequently over the past few months as people have asked him about it.

In a June interview, Aiken called the fallout from the Ripa incident "probably the most catastrophic week of my life," explaining that the intense public discussion of his sexuality left him feeling as though he was "caving in" on himself.

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