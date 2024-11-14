'Leave Him Alone': 'Creepy' Clay Aiken Bashed for Bizarrely Speculating About Shawn Mendes' Sexuality During Interview

“I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes,” he told the audience at the time. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover it.”

Mendes added, “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. And I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times.”