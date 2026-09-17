Kelly Ripa Shuts Down Mark Consuelos' Pitch for Her to Join Broadway's 'Annie': 'I'm a Terrible Singer'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa isn't ready to make her Broadway debut.
On the Wednesday, September 16, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the married couple discussed the iconic Broadway musical Annie returning to the stage for its 50th anniversary, with Mark Consuelos suggesting his wife join the cast.
However, Ripa was not exactly thrilled by the idea.
"Annie, the Broadway show is returning for the 50th anniversary production," Consuelos began.
"No kidding...Wow," Ripa said with excitement.
"Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, whose credits include Oh, Mary! and The Rocky Horror Show, will direct the anniversary production," Consuelos told the Live audience.
Ripa jumped in, "Fabulous. Great."
'Now What Kind of Home Is Annie in This Time?'
"See, I'm trying to see you with a red wig," he told his wife before singing, "The sun will come out."
"Now what kind of home is Annie in this time?" Ripa quipped.
Consuelos continued, "Who did Carol Burnett play in the movie? She played Mrs...."
"Hannigan," the Hope & Faith actress confirmed as she sat back in her chair.
Her husband doubled down, "You could do Mrs. Hannigan."
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'I Am a Terrible Singer'
"I am a terrible singer," Ripa confessed.
The Riverdale alum tried to reassure Ripa, "No, you're not."
"Really?" she questioned as Consuelos said, "I, I think. You can talk sing."
"That's called rapping, and I'm not very good at that either," Ripa concluded as the audience laughed.
Mark Consuelos and His Son Both Appeared on Broadway
During the Wednesday, June 3, episode of Live, the longtime talk show host jokingly called Consuelos a "nepo dad" while gushing over his and their son Joaquin Consuelos' Broadway successes.
Kelly showed the audience Mark and Joaquin's joint appearance on the cover of the New York Times' Arts section, teasing her spouse of more than 30 years for being outshone by their youngest child.
"Are you a nepo dad?" Kelly quipped after Mark credited Joaquin for landing them the coveted newspaper cover.
"I'm a nepo dad," Mark joked.
"You drafted in on his coattails? Is that what you're saying?" Kelly fired back, to which Mark replied, "Yeah, I don't know. He's so cool...he's always so cool, so composed."
"He's incredible. You both are," the mom-of-three praised them.
"Aww," Mark replied, flattered by his wife's kind words.
"I'm impressed with both of your Broadway runs," she said.