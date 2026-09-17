Kelly Ripa Shuts Down Mark Consuelos' Pitch for Her to Join Broadway's 'Annie': 'I'm a Terrible Singer'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK The Broadway play 'Annie' is returning to the stage for its 50th anniversary.

"Annie, the Broadway show is returning for the 50th anniversary production," Consuelos began. "No kidding...Wow," Ripa said with excitement. "Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, whose credits include Oh, Mary! and The Rocky Horror Show, will direct the anniversary production," Consuelos told the Live audience. Ripa jumped in, "Fabulous. Great."

Article continues below advertisement

'Now What Kind of Home Is Annie in This Time?'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos said Kelly Ripa could play Mrs. Hannigan.

"See, I'm trying to see you with a red wig," he told his wife before singing, "The sun will come out." "Now what kind of home is Annie in this time?" Ripa quipped. Consuelos continued, "Who did Carol Burnett play in the movie? She played Mrs...." "Hannigan," the Hope & Faith actress confirmed as she sat back in her chair. Her husband doubled down, "You could do Mrs. Hannigan."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am a Terrible Singer'

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa claimed she is 'not very good' at singing or rapping.

"I am a terrible singer," Ripa confessed. The Riverdale alum tried to reassure Ripa, "No, you're not." "Really?" she questioned as Consuelos said, "I, I think. You can talk sing." "That's called rapping, and I'm not very good at that either," Ripa concluded as the audience laughed.

Mark Consuelos and His Son Both Appeared on Broadway

Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Kelly Ripa called Mark Consuelos a 'nepo dad.'