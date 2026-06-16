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Clean-Shaven Joseph Duggar Appears in Court as He's Granted Supervised Visits With His 4 Kids Amid Child Molestation Charges

Photo of Joseph Duggar
Source: Bay County Court/YouTube

A Florida judge denied Joseph Duggar's request for unsupervised contact with his four kids in his latest court hearing.

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June 16 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar was granted supervised visits with his four children as he awaits his trial on child molestation charges.

Duggar, 31, appeared remotely in a Bay County, Fla., courtroom on Tuesday, June 16, wearing a tan suit with a navy tie and was clean-shaven, a stark contrast to the full beard seen in his mug shot following his March 18 arrest.

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Joseph Duggar Appeared in Court

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Photo of Joseph Duggar appeared virtually in a Florida courtroom on June 16.
Source: Bay County Court/YouTube

Joseph Duggar appeared virtually in a Florida courtroom on June 16.

The disgraced TLC star's legal team filed two motions in May seeking to modify the terms of his pretrial release, specifically those restricting unsupervised contact with minors

The first motion asked for permission to perform work at several rental properties, which would place him within 500 feet of the alleged victim, according to documents obtained by a news outlet.

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Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Photo of Joseph Duggar's motions, which were filed in May, were denied by a judge in his latest court appearance.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar's motions, which were filed in May, were denied by a judge in his latest court appearance.

The second motion requested unsupervised contact with his four children, whom he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar.

The judge denied both motions, pointing out that the 19 Kids and Counting star was not blocked from contacting his children, simply prohibited from being alone with them unsupervised. However, the father of four was granted supervised visitation.

The son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar reportedly did not speak during the court appearance, except to thank the judge at the end of the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes.

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Joseph Duggar Is Expected in Court Next Month

Photo of Joseph Duggar returns to court on July 14.
Source: TLC

Joseph Duggar returns to court on July 14.

Joseph's next appearance in court is scheduled for July 14.

As OK! previously reported, Joseph was arrested in March following accusations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020.

Joseph was charged with two counts of child s-- abuse and extradited to Florida, where he entered a "not guilty" plea before being released on bail on March 31.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar Were Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

Photo of Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar tied the knot in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar tied the knot in 2017.

That same month, Joseph and his wife of eight years, 27, were charged in a separate case with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

While Joseph remained behind bars until he posted bail later that month, the mother of four was arrested on March 20 and released only 90 minutes later.

Multiple outlets reported that days before Joseph's latest court hearing on June 16, the couple put one of their Arkansas rental properties up for sale. The couple is seeking $400,000 for the three-bedroom home, which sits over an acre of land.

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