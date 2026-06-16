Clean-Shaven Joseph Duggar Appears in Court as He's Granted Supervised Visits With His 4 Kids Amid Child Molestation Charges

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Joseph Duggar was granted supervised visits with his four children as he awaits his trial on child molestation charges. Duggar, 31, appeared remotely in a Bay County, Fla., courtroom on Tuesday, June 16, wearing a tan suit with a navy tie and was clean-shaven, a stark contrast to the full beard seen in his mug shot following his March 18 arrest.

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Joseph Duggar Appeared in Court

Source: Bay County Court/YouTube Joseph Duggar appeared virtually in a Florida courtroom on June 16.

The disgraced TLC star's legal team filed two motions in May seeking to modify the terms of his pretrial release, specifically those restricting unsupervised contact with minors The first motion asked for permission to perform work at several rental properties, which would place him within 500 feet of the alleged victim, according to documents obtained by a news outlet.

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Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar's motions, which were filed in May, were denied by a judge in his latest court appearance.

The second motion requested unsupervised contact with his four children, whom he shares with his wife, Kendra Duggar. The judge denied both motions, pointing out that the 19 Kids and Counting star was not blocked from contacting his children, simply prohibited from being alone with them unsupervised. However, the father of four was granted supervised visitation. The son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar reportedly did not speak during the court appearance, except to thank the judge at the end of the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes.

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Joseph Duggar Is Expected in Court Next Month

Source: TLC Joseph Duggar returns to court on July 14.

Joseph's next appearance in court is scheduled for July 14. As OK! previously reported, Joseph was arrested in March following accusations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020. Joseph was charged with two counts of child s-- abuse and extradited to Florida, where he entered a "not guilty" plea before being released on bail on March 31.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar Were Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar tied the knot in 2017.