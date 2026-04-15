Kendra Duggar's Family Breaks Silence on Her 'Troubled' Husband Joseph's Arrest Amid Child Molestation Charges
April 15 2026, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET
The family of Kendra Duggar has broken their silence amid the arrest of her husband, Joseph Duggar, on child molestation charges.
“Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law,” the Caldwell family wrote in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15. “We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will.”
Kendra Duggar's Family Broke Their Silence
The Caldwell family emphasized their support for the victim, writing, "Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy."
"At the same time, we also recognize how traumatic this incident has been for our grandchildren as well and continue to pray for their strength. Our love for them, and our daughter Kendra, remains," the message continued, requesting privacy. "The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness. And in this time, part of the light in our lives has come through the outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far."
Joseph Duggar Was Arrested on March 18
Their statement comes nearly one month following Joseph's March 18 arrest, following accusations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla., in 2020.
Joseph was charged with two counts of child s-- abuse and extradited to Florida, where he entered a "not guilty" plea before being released on bail on March 31.
- Joseph Duggar's Sister Joy-Anna Slams Brother's 'Deeply Disturbing' Child Molestation Charges: 'My Heart Is With the Victim'
- Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Tells Him His Family Is 'Disappointed' in Jail Cell Call
- Kendra Duggar Now Facing Criminal Charges Alongside Husband Joseph as Police Announce Additional Counts in the Ongoing Investigation
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Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar Were Charged in Separate Child Endangerment Case
That same month, Joseph and Kendra were charged in a separate case with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
While Joseph remained behind bars, the mother of four was arrested on March 20 and released nearly 90 minutes later.
Child Endangerment Charges Unrelated to Joseph's Case in Florida
Joseph and Kendra, who tied the knot in 2017, are now home together in Arkansas and are scheduled to appear in an Arkansas court on April 29.
The child endangerment charges are reportedly unrelated to Joseph's case in Florida. However, the couple's Tontitown, Ark., home was searched on March 19, one day after the 19 Kids and Counting alum was arrested for his alleged crimes in Florida.
"After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," insiders told a news outlet on March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."