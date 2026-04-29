Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment and False Imprisonment as Fate Looms Over Molestation Charges
April 29 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Joseph Duggar has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and false imprisonment charges.
The disgraced reality star insisted his innocence on charges made against him and wife Kendra Duggar, who also pleaded not guilty, in Arkansas. His next court date for the case is scheduled for August 10.
Joseph's plea in district court this week is separate from brutal charges of child molestation he faces after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Florida.
Kendra Duggar Also Pleaded Not Guilty
The Arkansas charges were made against the Duggars just days after he was arrested in March amid an investigation into a 14-year-old's claims she was repeatedly abused by Joseph during a family vacation when she was 9.
While Joseph had already been in police custody at the time the child endangerment charges came to light, Kendra was arrested a couple days later. She was eventually released on a $1,470 bond and entered her not guilty plea last week.
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Kendra's no-contact order was lifted, allowing her to resume interactions with the alleged victims in the case — which happened to be her and Joseph's four children.
The child endangerment charges were filed after investigators found exterior locks on doors inside of their home during a separate inquiry.
More to come...