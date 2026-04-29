Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment and False Imprisonment as Fate Looms Over Molestation Charges

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Joseph Duggar has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and false imprisonment charges. The disgraced reality star insisted his innocence on charges made against him and wife Kendra Duggar, who also pleaded not guilty, in Arkansas. His next court date for the case is scheduled for August 10. Joseph's plea in district court this week is separate from brutal charges of child molestation he faces after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Florida.

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Kendra Duggar Also Pleaded Not Guilty

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra Duggar also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Arkansas charges were made against the Duggars just days after he was arrested in March amid an investigation into a 14-year-old's claims she was repeatedly abused by Joseph during a family vacation when she was 9. While Joseph had already been in police custody at the time the child endangerment charges came to light, Kendra was arrested a couple days later. She was eventually released on a $1,470 bond and entered her not guilty plea last week.

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Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar has yet to enter a plea on child molestation charges.