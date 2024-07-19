Home > Breaking News > clint eastwood BREAKING NEWS Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera Shockingly Dead at Age 61: 'I Will Miss Her Very Much' Source: MEGA

Clint Eastwood's longtime lover has died at age 61. The actor confirmed Christina Sandera's death in a statement shared on Thursday night, July 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Clint Eastwood's longtime lover Christina Sandera has died at age 61.

"Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," Eastwood expressed of his companion, per a news publication. According to the news outlet, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said no further details related to Sandera's passing would be released on Eastwood's behalf at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Eastwood, 94, started dating Sandera in 2014, however, the couple opted to keep their relationship rather private throughout the past decade. The Gran Torino star first met Sandera when she had reportedly been working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mansion Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., where the famed actor had once been mayor — and the town where the blonde beauty lived most of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christina Sandera and Clint Eastwood started dating in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

After their relationship blossomed, Sandera stepped out as Eastwood’s date to the 2015 Academy Awards, as her man’s movie American Sniper had been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. Sandera also joined Eastwood on the red carpet for Sully in 2016, The Mule and The 15:17 to Paris in 2018, as well as Richard Jewell in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from her relationship with Eastwood, not much was publicly known about Sandera prior to her passing. Sandera was notably never on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Clint Eastwood said he will miss Christina Sandera 'very much.'

Article continues below advertisement

While Eastwood and his late lover never married, the Million Dollar Baby star had been a husband twice before. Eastwood married model Maggie Johnson in 1953 — though they divorced in 1987.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to tie the knot with news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996, however, their marriage ended in 2004. Aside from saying "I Do" more than once, Eastwood had numerous highly-publicized relationships throughout his career in Hollywood — including a serious romance with Titanic actress Frances Fisher and his The Gauntlet costar Sandra Locke.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Clint Eastwood is the father of eight children — six daughters and two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor is a father of eight children: Laurie, 69, Kimber, 60, Kyle, 56, Alison, 52, Scott, 38, Kathryn, 36, Francesca, 30, and Morgan, 27. Laurie was Clint’s first born child, however, he was reportedly unaware of his daughter’s birth and she was placed up for adoption. The pair reconnected years later and have since been photographed together at the 2024 Oscars and at the premiere of her dad’s film The Mule with her siblings in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Clint shares his daughter Kimber with Roxanne Tunis, and his son Kyle and daughter Alison his with first wife, Maggie. Scott, who followed in his dad’s footsteps and became an actor, was born to Clint and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves in 1986.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

Jacelyn and Clint welcomed their daughter Kathryn two years later. In 1993, Clint welcomed his daughter Francesca with Frances. He and Dina welcomed their daughter Morgan three years later.

The Hollywood Reporter published Clint's statement.