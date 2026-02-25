CNN's Kaitlan Collins Says Donald Trump Grew 'Increasingly Irritated' During State of the Union Address
Feb. 25 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins didn't hold back while analyzing Donald Trump's latest State of the Union address.
Shortly after the speech wrapped, Collins reflected on what she observed, particularly the president's shifting demeanor as the night went on.
Lengthy Speech
"I think what stood out to me as we were watching this is, you know, this is not unfamiliar territory for the president. He has delivered many of these addresses. He's now broken his own records on how long he has spoken," Collins began.
She went on to describe how Trump initially appeared focused on one side of the room.
"But these moments as he was in there and at the beginning, obviously getting started, he was largely looking over to the left side of the chamber where a lot of the Republicans were sitting," she explained. "Then he began looking at the right side as Democrats, obviously, were not standing for what he believed should be applause lines during his speech."
'Increasingly Irritated'
According to Collins, the lack of visible enthusiasm from Democratic lawmakers seemed to get under the president's skin.
"And he was getting increasingly irritated by it, at one point stopping and saying, 'These people are crazy, you know, I can't believe they're not standing for this,'" Collins detailed.
Collins also pointed out one notable exception during the address.
"The one thing that I saw them all standing for was when they were talking about insider trading and banning that, and he made an offhand joke about Nancy Pelosi," she said.
Her colleague Kasie Hunt jumped in to clarify the moment.
"Well, not all of them were standing, but a handful of them were," Hunt interrupted.
"Yeah, well, yeah, but that got more applause when Senator Elizabeth Warren was standing, and that obviously stood out to the president himself," Collins replied.
Sleeping Lawmakers
The moment came as the president's extended remarks appeared to test the stamina of some lawmakers in attendance.
During the nearly two-hour address, cameras captured a handful of members of Congress who seemed visibly disengaged as Trump continued speaking.
In footage shared on X, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) was seen resting his head against his hand while the president delivered remarks that included the line, "This State of the Union gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe."
At one point, Suozzi appeared to briefly nod off before lifting his head again. Rep. David Scott (D-GA) was also seen with his eyes closed in separate clips that quickly circulated online.