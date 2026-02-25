Donald Trump Puts Members of Congress to Sleep as He Rambles During State of the Union: Watch
Feb. 25 2026, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s latest State of the Union address had some lawmakers struggling to stay awake.
During his lengthy speech on Tuesday night, February 24, cameras caught a few members of Congress appearing less than engaged as the president spoke for nearly two hours.
In one clip shared on X, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) was seen leaning on his hand while Trump continued talking on stage, declaring, “This State of the Union gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.”
Based on his expression, Suozzi looked bored and briefly appeared to doze off before lifting his head mid-speech.
Rep. David Scott (D-GA) was also spotted snoozing in separate footage circulating online.
Still, Trump pressed forward with his message, using the extended address to insist that the United States is “winning so much” under his leadership.
The president focused heavily on convincing skeptical Americans that the economy is stronger than critics claim. He also urged voters to support Republicans in the upcoming November midterm elections. In total, Trump spoke for a record 108 minutes — eight minutes longer than his previous joint session address in 2025.
“Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it. People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mister President, we’re winning too much. We can’t take it anymore,’” Trump said before introducing members of his team.
“Today, our border is secure, our spirit is restored. Inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast,” he continued. “The roaring economy is roaring like never before, and our enemies are scared. Our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again, perhaps like never before.”
At one point, hockey players wearing medals and USA sweaters received a bipartisan standing ovation. Trump then gestured toward Democrats and quipped, “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen them get up.”
He also claimed he has ushered in "the golden age of America.”
"Our nation is back — bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," Trump said as Republicans cheered “USA, USA,” while dozens of empty seats on the Democratic side were visible.
“You’ve seen nothing yet,” he added. “We’re going to do better and better and better.”
However, economic data tells a more complicated story.
According to The Washington Post, U.S. economic improvement slowed sharply at the end of 2025.
“Growth slowing to an annual rate of 1.4 percent, as tariffs and a weeks-long government shutdown sapped its earlier momentum,” the report stated, per new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. “Overall, the economy expanded by 2.2 percent last year, lower than the 2.8 percent growth the year before.”
“The latest gross domestic product report — which sums up the goods and services produced in the United States — reflects rising imports and a widening trade gap, despite President Donald Trump’s push to revive U.S. manufacturing. Federal spending also fell, in part, because of the longest government shutdown in history, which began Oct. 1, 2025, and lasted 43 days,” it added.