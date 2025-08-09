or
Coco Austin Bares All in Revealing Bathing Suit: Photos

photo of Coco Austin
Source: MEGA;@coco/Instagram

Coco Austin slayed in her latest Instagram photos!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Updated 8:43 p.m. ET

Coco Austin’s gorgeous curves are undeniable!

The model shared a fresh Instagram carousel full of revealing selfies as she posed in a barely-there bathing suit. Austin, wife of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T, wore a black one-piece for the photo-op but left little to the imagination, as her assets poured out of the figure-hugging garment in both the front and backside.

'Just a Girl That Loves Swimsuits and Water'

photo of The model wore a swimsuit from OMG SWIM
Source: @coco/Instagram

The model wore a swimsuit from OMG SWIM.

One image showed Austin as she posed in front of a pool, while others featured the mom-of-one as she lay on a beach chair by the waves.

The model’s swimsuit was designed with cutouts, giving emphasis to her iconic curves. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses — and even shared a zoomed-in photo of her sandy feet.

“Just a girl that loves swimsuits and the water,” she captioned her racy post.

'World-Famous Curves'

photo of Coco Austin was featured on her first magazine cover in 1997
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin was featured on her first magazine cover in 1997.

Plenty of Austin’s 2.9 million Instagram followers flooded her comments with praise for her iconic beauty.

“World-famous curves and good vibes all day long,” wrote one.

“Coco is simply the finest,” said another.

“That suit is everything,” added a third.

Ice-T Reveals What Attracted Him to Coco Austin

photo of The model met Ice-T in 2001 on the set of a music video
Source: @coco/Instagram

The model met Ice-T in 2001 on the set of a music video.

Austin has been in the entertainment industry as early as 1997, when she appeared on her first magazine cover for Swimwear Illustrated. She went on to model for Playboy and has been featured in several music videos, including one in 2001 when she met Ice-T.

Although famous for her curves, the model’s husband recalled another feature of Austin’s that instantly attracted him to her after they met on the set of his friend’s music video that year.

“I turned around, and the first thing I saw was her teeth,” Ice-T explained in a 2017 interview with Mario Lopez. “Now, I’m keeping it 100; I looked at her teeth.”

“I don’t like to be introduced to people, especially girls,” he told Lopez. “Now you feel accommodating to be nice, and they might not even be your flavor.”

Coco Austin and Ice-T's Empire

photo of Coco Austin and Ice-T welcomed their daughter in 2015
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin and Ice-T welcomed their daughter in 2015.

In January 2002, just two months after their first encounter, the couple had their first wedding in Las Vegas with only a priest and a pianist present. They wouldn’t legally get married until their second Vegas wedding in 2006.

As their empire grew in Hollywood’s spotlight, Austin and Ice-T expanded their family by welcoming their daughter, Chanel Nicole, in 2015.

As Chanel got older, Coco began sharing snippets of her daughter online — often leading to public scrutiny for her parenting. Notably, Coco was ridiculed for admitting she allowed Chanel to b-----feed until age 5.

Nonetheless, the family-of-three have held their ground and continue to share many images and videos of their life behind the scenes. Fortunately for Coco’s fans, that also includes exclusive content on her OnlyFans page.

