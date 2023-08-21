Coco Austin Under Fire After Sharing 'Creepy' Video Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips: 'It's Weird'
Coco Austin is in the hot seat yet again.
The model recently shared a video to Instagram of a sweet moment with her daughter, Chanel, 7, where she gave her a kiss on the lips while swimming at the bottom of a pool — but some thought the clip was a bit too much.
"Having fun with my Samsung phone, it actually takes great video underwater," Austin captioned the Thursday, August 17, clip. "Chanel just loves kissing her mama doesn’t she? She is adorable ..She is my obsession #motherdaughterlove #mermaids."
Fans were taken aback by the post, with one social media user writing, "the kissing and the way she is on top of her is extremely weird."
"The kissing thing is a bit weird though," a second person chimed in, while a third added that the display of affection was "creepy."
Despite the gaggle of haters, many people came to the mother-of-one's defense. "Some of y'all in the comments grew up in households with zero affection & it makes me really sad for y'all 😢," one said, while another added, "Love and affection with your children is so important for their mental health!! Wish their wasn't such a stigma about showing affection in past generations! Love this! 🥰."
- Coco Austin Labeled a 'Poor Disgusting Example' for Her Child After Spreading Her Legs in Cleavage-Baring Bikini Photo
- Coco Austin Shows Off Her Curves in Plunging Red Swimsuits While Celebrating July 4th: Photos
- Coco Austin Praised for Being a Great Mom to Daughter Chanel After Previous Backlash: 'Love Seeing the Bond Between Them'
This is far from the first time Austin has been criticized for her parenting style. As OK! previously reported, after the 44-year-old recently shared a slew of thirst traps, the public shamed her for dressing so provocatively as a mom.
"I'm happy I grew up in the days where moms didn't show their cam toe for the whole internet," one person quipped of Austin in the comments section.
"To a married woman these pictures just don't [sit] right with me," another person penned of the blonde beauty, who has been wed to Ice-T since 2002.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Luckily, a few positive commenters were in her corner.
"Beautiful, stunning. The perfect woman aging like fine wine," one said adoringly, while another added, "All these years and still a smoke show," and a third wrote, "Very hot, this one deserves to be on OnlyFans."