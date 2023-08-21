OK Magazine
Coco Austin Under Fire After Sharing 'Creepy' Video Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips: 'It's Weird'

coco austin pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

Coco Austin is in the hot seat yet again.

The model recently shared a video to Instagram of a sweet moment with her daughter, Chanel, 7, where she gave her a kiss on the lips while swimming at the bottom of a pool — but some thought the clip was a bit too much.

coco austin
Source: Mega

Coco Austin was slammed for sharing a video kissing her daughter Chanel on the lips.

"Having fun with my Samsung phone, it actually takes great video underwater," Austin captioned the Thursday, August 17, clip. "Chanel just loves kissing her mama doesn’t she? She is adorable ..She is my obsession #motherdaughterlove #mermaids."

Fans were taken aback by the post, with one social media user writing, "the kissing and the way she is on top of her is extremely weird."

coco ausin
Source: Mega

Coco Austin never shies away from showing her love for her daughter on social media.

"The kissing thing is a bit weird though," a second person chimed in, while a third added that the display of affection was "creepy."

Despite the gaggle of haters, many people came to the mother-of-one's defense. "Some of y'all in the comments grew up in households with zero affection & it makes me really sad for y'all 😢," one said, while another added, "Love and affection with your children is so important for their mental health!! Wish their wasn't such a stigma about showing affection in past generations! Love this! 🥰."

MORE ON:
Coco Austin
coco austinjgp
Source: Mega

Coco Austin is not new to criticism from the public.

This is far from the first time Austin has been criticized for her parenting style. As OK! previously reported, after the 44-year-old recently shared a slew of thirst traps, the public shamed her for dressing so provocatively as a mom.

"I'm happy I grew up in the days where moms didn't show their cam toe for the whole internet," one person quipped of Austin in the comments section.

"To a married woman these pictures just don't [sit] right with me," another person penned of the blonde beauty, who has been wed to Ice-T since 2002.

Source: OK!

Luckily, a few positive commenters were in her corner.

"Beautiful, stunning. The perfect woman aging like fine wine," one said adoringly, while another added, "All these years and still a smoke show," and a third wrote, "Very hot, this one deserves to be on OnlyFans."

