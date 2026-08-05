Coco Austin Drops Jaws in Tiny G-String Bikini as She Flaunts Her Famous Curves in Racy Photos

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Coco Austin left little to the imagination, with her famous curves nearly spilling out of her barely-there bikini. The Ice Loves Coco alum, 47, showed off her Range Rover's new electric blue paint job in her "way" in new photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 4.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) Source: @cocoaustin/Instagram Coco Austin unveiled her Range Rover's new paint job in a new social media post.

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Coco Austin Posed in G-String Bikini Bottoms

Source: @cocoaustin/Instagram Coco Austin celebrated her Range Rover's new blue hue in 'classic Coco' style.

"Do you guys remember when I said I got a new color Range Rover? And I had you guessing in a post which color I changed to??" she captioned a carousel of photos posing alongside the vehicle. "Well...... Every 3 years I change to a new color and I missed my electric blue i had before so I went back to that! The last pic is my white beauty the one I just got rid of. Of course I have to show it off in 'Coco style' #classiccoco." The model showed off her voluptuous figure while wearing a black triangle bikini top and barely-there G-string bottoms. She wore her long blonde hair in mermaid waves down her back, finishing the look with blue heels matching the luxury vehicle's exterior.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Coco Austin's Latest Post

Source: @cocoaustin/Instagram Coco Austin shared before-and-after photos of her Range Rover's custom paint job.

Austin's post had fans doing a double-take, with many sharing their praise in the comments section. "Girl!! 🔥🔥 the matching heels are giving me life!!" one follower wrote, while a second admirer said, "The fact your heels match the car is so awesome. The tiny bikini is the cherry on top! ❤️🔥😍." "Lovely color and an even lovelier you 🔥🔥😍," a third added. "The shoes match the car too, true Coco style 👌🏼."

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Coco Austin and Ice-T's Daughter Made Headlines

Source: MEGA Ice-T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002.

Austin and her husband, Ice-T's daughter, Chanel, made headlines last week when the 10-year-old showed off her "main character" energy while walking the Rookie Kids fashion show in New York City on July 30. “Yesterday @babychanelnicole did her thing at the @rookiekidstr fashion show. All the kids were incredible!” Ice-T, 68, captioned a clip recapping the event. Apart from Chanel, Ice-T (real name: Tracy Lauren Marrow) is a father to two children from previous relationships.

Ice-T Revealed What Keeps His Marriage to Coco Austin Strong

Source: MEGA Ice-T warned against letting problems 'fester' in marriages, saying couples should talk them out instead.