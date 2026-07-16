or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Ice-T
OK LogoCOUPLES

Ice-T Reveals the Secret Behind His Lasting Love Story With Coco Austin

Photo of Ice-T
Source: MEGA

Ice-T opened up about the relationship advice that has kept his marriage to Coco Austin strong for more than 20 years.

Contact us by Email

July 16 2026, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T shared the relationship advice that helped him and Coco Austin stay happily married for more than two decades.

"I think in a relationship, I think you just have to do what got you guys started. You know, when you first started dating, you can't get rid of date night," the rapper and actor told Fox News Digital's press event while promoting FOX's new celebrity competition series Nation's Dumbest.

Rather than pointing to one grand gesture, Ice-T said lasting relationships come from staying connected even as life gets busier.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T Said Communication Is Key to a Strong Marriage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ice-T shared the secret behind his lasting love story with Coco Austin after more than two decades together.
Source: MEGA

Ice-T shared the secret behind his lasting love story with Coco Austin after more than two decades together.

The Law & Order: SVU star explained that couples should make time for each other despite everyday pressures.

He said, "Life comes in, drama, stress, but you got to return to that moment as much as you can. And then talk a lot. You know? Never let a problem fester. If there's a problem, let's get it out. Let's talk about it quick. Don't let it sit."

Ice-T also stressed that unresolved issues can create unnecessary distance between partners.

"Don't be mad at me for like a month about something I didn't even know got you mad," he added before noting that his Nation's Dumbest costar Jon Heder could relate, saying, "Jon's been married for a while too. He understands."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ice-T and Jon Heder shared a lighthearted exchange while discussing the secret to long-lasting marriages.
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Jon Heder shared a lighthearted exchange while discussing the secret to long-lasting marriages.

Heder then offered his own take on why Ice-T's marriage has lasted.

"But I think the secret for you is also expanding," Heder said.

"Yeah, expand. I expand. If I don't expand right, you know, women need expansion," Ice-T replied.

Ice-T, whose legal name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, and Austin have been married since 2002. The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow.

MORE ON:
Ice-T

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Nation's Dumbest' Puts Celebrities to the Test

Image of Ice-T shared behind-the-scenes details about filming FOX’s new comedy competition, 'Nation’s Dumbest.'
Source: MEGA

Ice-T shared behind-the-scenes details about filming FOX’s new comedy competition, 'Nation’s Dumbest.'

Apart from marriage advice, Ice-T also opened up about filming FOX's new competition series, which is hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

The show sends 12 celebrities back to summer school for trivia rounds, physical challenges, and classroom-themed games. Unlike most competition series, contestants want to be eliminated.

The best performer each week graduates, while the weaker competitors remain in the running until one person is left with the unwanted title of "The Nation's Dumbest."

Ice-T Admits One Question Still Bothers Him

Image of Ice-T reflected on an awkward spelling blunder while competing alongside a star-studded cast on 'Nation’s Dumbest.'
Source: MEGA

Ice-T reflected on an awkward spelling blunder while competing alongside a star-studded cast on 'Nation’s Dumbest.'

Although the series is built around comedy, Ice-T admitted there is one moment from filming he still thinks about.

"Yeah, 'how do you spell guarantee?' I mean, I know how to spell guarantee, starts G-U, and I don't know, I was standing on a ledge," he said.

He explained that the pressure of the competition got the better of him.

Ice-T added, "You know, in the moment, your brain is scrambled. And I knew how to spell it, and spelled it wrong."

The reality game show's inaugural cast includes Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Chase Hudson, Elle King, Matt Leinart, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Steve-O, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.