Ice-T Reveals the Secret Behind His Lasting Love Story With Coco Austin

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Ice-T shared the relationship advice that helped him and Coco Austin stay happily married for more than two decades. "I think in a relationship, I think you just have to do what got you guys started. You know, when you first started dating, you can't get rid of date night," the rapper and actor told Fox News Digital's press event while promoting FOX's new celebrity competition series Nation's Dumbest. Rather than pointing to one grand gesture, Ice-T said lasting relationships come from staying connected even as life gets busier.

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Ice-T Said Communication Is Key to a Strong Marriage

Source: MEGA Ice-T shared the secret behind his lasting love story with Coco Austin after more than two decades together.

The Law & Order: SVU star explained that couples should make time for each other despite everyday pressures. He said, "Life comes in, drama, stress, but you got to return to that moment as much as you can. And then talk a lot. You know? Never let a problem fester. If there's a problem, let's get it out. Let's talk about it quick. Don't let it sit." Ice-T also stressed that unresolved issues can create unnecessary distance between partners. "Don't be mad at me for like a month about something I didn't even know got you mad," he added before noting that his Nation's Dumbest costar Jon Heder could relate, saying, "Jon's been married for a while too. He understands."

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Source: MEGA Ice-T and Jon Heder shared a lighthearted exchange while discussing the secret to long-lasting marriages.

Heder then offered his own take on why Ice-T's marriage has lasted. "But I think the secret for you is also expanding," Heder said. "Yeah, expand. I expand. If I don't expand right, you know, women need expansion," Ice-T replied. Ice-T, whose legal name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, and Austin have been married since 2002. The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow.

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'Nation's Dumbest' Puts Celebrities to the Test

Source: MEGA Ice-T shared behind-the-scenes details about filming FOX’s new comedy competition, 'Nation’s Dumbest.'

Apart from marriage advice, Ice-T also opened up about filming FOX's new competition series, which is hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. The show sends 12 celebrities back to summer school for trivia rounds, physical challenges, and classroom-themed games. Unlike most competition series, contestants want to be eliminated. The best performer each week graduates, while the weaker competitors remain in the running until one person is left with the unwanted title of "The Nation's Dumbest."

Ice-T Admits One Question Still Bothers Him

Source: MEGA Ice-T reflected on an awkward spelling blunder while competing alongside a star-studded cast on 'Nation’s Dumbest.'