Coco Austin Shows Off Body in Skin-Tight Outfit in Sizzling Snaps

Coco Austin
Source: mega; @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin turned heads in a bold, body-hugging look, sharing sizzling photos despite freezing temperatures outside.





Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Coco Austin turned up the heat with a bold social media post, showing off her figure in a skin-tight outfit while getting ready for a night out.

The TV personality, 46, posed in a striking pink look that hugged her curves from every angle.

Dinner Outfit

Coco Austin showed off her curves in a skin-tight pink outfit.
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin showed off her curves in a skin-tight pink outfit.

In the snaps, Austin modeled bright pink leggings paired with matching pointed-toe boots, styling the statement bottoms with a long-sleeve, snakeskin-print top.

She completed the look with a high ponytail, dramatic eye makeup and glossy pink lips.

Source: @coco/Instagram

The TV personality highlighted her curves in bright pink leggings paired with matching boots.

'Pink Girl'

She styled the bold look with a snakeskin-print long-sleeve top and glam makeup.
Source: @coco/Instagram

She styled the bold look with a snakeskin-print long-sleeve top and glam makeup.

Despite frigid temperatures where she lives, Austin made it clear she was still dressing up for dinner, sharing the photos with fans who quickly flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis and praise for her daring outfit.

"Yeah it might be 8 degrees where I live but thats not gonna hold me back in getting in something cute for dinner. #pinkgirl," her caption read.

Coco Austin

'I'm Gonna Do It All Until I Die'

The star recently said she would post sultry snaps 'until she dies.'
Source: @coco/Instagram

The star recently said she would post sultry snaps 'until she dies.'

The sizzling post fits into a long pattern of striking looks and racy imagery shared by the model - a style she's said she isn’t planning to give up anytime soon.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast in November 2025, Austin declared she'll be taking "s--- pictures until I die."

"You hear all these comments, 'Don't you think you're too old?' It really bothers me because I think we're setting the tone," she noted. "I'm really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I'm all about that and I think I'm doing a good job keeping up with myself."

"I'm gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits," Austin shared. "Everybody's like, 'When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!' I'm like, 'No, I'm doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the h--- out of you? I'm gonna do it all until I die.'"

Coco Austin and Her Daughter

Austin also said she 'thinks of her daughter all the time' when posting sizzling pictures.
Source: mega

Austin also said she 'thinks of her daughter all the time' when posting sizzling pictures.

Additionally, during the podcast, Austin was asked if she takes into consideration her 9-year-old daughter Chanel's feelings when posting in scandalous outfits.

"I think about her all the time," she revealed.

"When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one, I'll bring it down a little bit," the mom-of-one shared. "I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's s---. She just rolls her eyes. She gets it."

