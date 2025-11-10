Coco Austin Declares She'll Post Risqué Pictures 'Until I Die' Despite Daughter Chanel, 9, 'Rolling Her Eyes' Over Racy Looks

Article continues below advertisement

Coco Austin is working to find the right balance when it comes to expressing herself without embarrassing her child. During her Sunday, November 9, appearance on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the model explained how she doesn't feel the need to stay covered up just because of her and husband Ice-T's daughter, Chanel.

Coco Austin's Racy Photos

Source: @coco/instagram Coco Austin insisted she always thinks about her daughter when posing in skin-baring outfits.

When asked if she considers her 9-year-old's feelings while wearing bikinis or barely there thongs, she replied, "I think about her all the time." "When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one, I'll bring it down a little bit," the mom-of-one, 46, explained. "I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's s---. She just rolls her eyes. She gets it."

Source: @babychanelnicole/instagram The blonde bombshell said she'll wear thongs and post sultry photos 'until I die.'

Austin declared she'll be taking "s--- pictures until I die." "You hear all these comments, 'Don't you think you're too old?' It really bothers me because I think we're setting the tone," she noted of showing skin. "I'm really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I'm all about that and I think I'm doing a good job keeping up with myself." "I'm gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits," the Ice Loves Coco alum quipped. "Everybody's like, 'When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!' I'm like, 'No, I'm doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the h--- out of you? I'm gonna do it all until I die.'"

The Star Tones Down Her Look at School

Source: @babychanelnicole/instagram Austin's daughter prohibited her mom from wearing heels to pick her up at school.

Austin also likes to remind her daughter of her celebrity status. "I say to Chanel, 'I'm so cool, you don't even know how cool I am,' and she's like, 'Tone it down,'" Austin spilled. The reality star has agreed to wear more traditional looks when she's around her kid's peers. "She won't allow me going to school with heels on. She doesn't want me to, like, be that person," Austin said. "So when I go to pick her up from school, I want to make sure I'm not in a dress, I change out of my clothes from what I was doing."

Coco Austin and Ice-T's 'Submissive' Marriage

