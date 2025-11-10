or
Coco Austin Declares She'll Post Risqué Pictures 'Until I Die' Despite Daughter Chanel, 9, 'Rolling Her Eyes' Over Racy Looks

Photo of Coco Austin and daughter Chanel
Source: @babychanelnicole/instagram

Coco Austin admitted daughter Chanel has asked her to 'tone it down.'

Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Coco Austin is working to find the right balance when it comes to expressing herself without embarrassing her child.

During her Sunday, November 9, appearance on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the model explained how she doesn't feel the need to stay covered up just because of her and husband Ice-T's daughter, Chanel.

Coco Austin's Racy Photos

Photo of Coco Austin insisted she always thinks about her daughter when posing in skin-baring outfits.
Source: @coco/instagram

Coco Austin insisted she always thinks about her daughter when posing in skin-baring outfits.

When asked if she considers her 9-year-old's feelings while wearing bikinis or barely there thongs, she replied, "I think about her all the time."

"When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one, I'll bring it down a little bit," the mom-of-one, 46, explained. "I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's s---. She just rolls her eyes. She gets it."

Photo of The blonde bombshell said she'll wear thongs and post sultry photos 'until I die.'
Source: @babychanelnicole/instagram

The blonde bombshell said she'll wear thongs and post sultry photos 'until I die.'

Austin declared she'll be taking "s--- pictures until I die."

"You hear all these comments, 'Don't you think you're too old?' It really bothers me because I think we're setting the tone," she noted of showing skin. "I'm really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I'm all about that and I think I'm doing a good job keeping up with myself."

"I'm gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits," the Ice Loves Coco alum quipped. "Everybody's like, 'When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!' I'm like, 'No, I'm doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the h--- out of you? I'm gonna do it all until I die.'"

Coco Austin

The Star Tones Down Her Look at School

Photo of Austin's daughter prohibited her mom from wearing heels to pick her up at school.
Source: @babychanelnicole/instagram

Austin's daughter prohibited her mom from wearing heels to pick her up at school.

Austin also likes to remind her daughter of her celebrity status.

"I say to Chanel, 'I'm so cool, you don't even know how cool I am,' and she's like, 'Tone it down,'" Austin spilled.

The reality star has agreed to wear more traditional looks when she's around her kid's peers.

"She won't allow me going to school with heels on. She doesn't want me to, like, be that person," Austin said. "So when I go to pick her up from school, I want to make sure I'm not in a dress, I change out of my clothes from what I was doing."

Coco Austin and Ice-T's 'Submissive' Marriage

Photo of The mom-of-one said it's her 'place' to keep the house in order.
Source: mega

The mom-of-one said it's her 'place' to keep the house in order.

It seems like school pick-up is one of Austin's daily duties — something she also discussed during the podcast, as she admitted she enjoys being in a "submissive" marriage to her spouse, 67.

"Ice has a place. He is a man place. He goes, he does his job, he works hard, he works hard for his money," she said. "My place is keep the house right. That is what I manage. I manage the house. I keep it right. I keep everything sane, because when he comes out from the streets into the home, he can relax."

